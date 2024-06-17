Nigel Farage declared that “we are broke.” He was referring to the country, not to the reform of his party. He said it again. “We are devastated.” So poor, in fact, that he proposed billions more in public spending, in addition to cutting taxes.

A little guy from Sky News discovered his budget was three times bigger than Liz Truss’s. Mr Farage shrugged. “We are radical.”

His sums were so, ahem, adventurous that it was fitting that the front of Reform’s election manifesto featured a photograph of an electric blue-clad Farage reaching into his wallet pocket. Behind him, in the photo, there was a door like the one at number 10 Downing Street.

Not that he liked the “manifesto.” He argued that when voters hear that noun today, ‘the immediate association of the word is “lie.”‘ It’s hard to argue with that.

We were in south Wales, in Merthyr Tydfil, one of the poorest towns in the country. The carpets in this community center stank of beer. When I arrived at noon, the first thing I saw was a guy with messy hair chewing a toothbrush on the street. The spokesman for the Reform Treasury?

Reform UK president Richard Tice (left) and party leader Nigel Farage launch “Our Contract With You” in Merthyr, Wales.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Farage did not express support for Ukraine. Disappointing. Shouldn’t such a defender of national sovereignty want kyiv to free itself from the old Soviet empire?

Merthyr may be in its prime, but it is hospitable. A variety of sandwiches had been provided. “Britain needs reform,” read a banner in the ballroom where ceiling tiles were collapsing to reveal cables. Britain also needs ham and margarine buns.

One of Merthyr’s achievements was the discovery of Viagra. The way Mr Farage walked into the room, someone could have slipped a little blue helper into his egg and watercress. He strutted in like a nightclub manager prowling the cabaret tables, one eyebrow shining, his butt quite tense, and a funny expression on his tanned face. Tingling of security. Tumescent with ambition.

His initial words were guttural and selfish. “Guess who’s back,” she gurgled. “I never for a moment thought she would be here again.”

The reason, he said, is that the country is in economic, social and cultural decline. “We have begun to forget who we are.” Well, some of us. Doubt does not afflict the leader of the Reformation.

A conversational speech followed, delivered with minimal recourse to notes. Was he flatter than normal? The voice was thick, perhaps from a cold. He said “frankly” four or five times. That usually happens when he touches him in the street.

He joked about the recent TV debates he did alongside Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner, but they may have taken a toll on his stamina.

Farage at the ITV debate on July 4. She joked about the recent TV debates she did alongside Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner, but they may have taken a toll on his resistance.

He promised not to make personal attacks, but there was harsh criticism of Lord Cameron, who appears to be the person most in his sights at the moment. ‘Talk about comebacks, geez!’ Mr Farage laughed out loud. The differences between him and his lordship were not entirely personal.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Farage did not express support for Ukraine. Disappointing. Shouldn’t such a defender of national sovereignty want kyiv to free itself from the old Soviet empire?

He explained that holding this manifesto-less launch in Merthyr was a way of publicizing Labour’s decades of failure in Wales. His speech was directed at the underpaid, at the benefits, at the people at the bottom of the list who are being torn apart by the “ungodly triumvirate” of the big banks, the big politicians and “the gigantic global corporations.

He expressed sympathy for the unemployed and said it was wrong to call them “lazy freeloaders.” Farage the pink! But he was vigorously right-wing on immigration. Newcomers should not receive benefits for five years and only after that if they have obeyed the law and paid their taxes.

After a while, he hoarsely handed over to his colleague Richard Tice. Suddenly all the energy left the room.

Photographers ignored the bubbly Tice and took pictures of Mr Farage, who was currently drinking water behind a glass fire door. He’s a one-man show.

For all the frog-like smiles, the ‘frankly’s, and the bouncing on the balls of his feet, this man seemed to be feeling the rhythm.

Also attending the event was a springer spaniel, named George; When asked what he had done with it, George responded “barking.”