QUENTIN LETTS: Keir Starmer barely meets any real voters. He is kept within his canopic jar, protected from view like King Tut’s intestines.

The news came late: Sir Keir Starmer was due to visit a pub in Basingstoke. Comrade from Camden police station to descend into Hampshire’s working class hospitality.

Political sketch writers may not have been welcome, but this had the potential to be a step in Labour’s long march to victory. President Starmer would be getting wet with the grateful masses!

Or maybe not. The Boozingstoke venue was a chi-chi joint, the Gabardine, a cheese and charcuterie bar with a drinks list more focused on Egyptian mint tea than sparkling beer.

The menu offered brie and avocado paninis on whole wheat toast. There was no one inside, apart from the media types, the advertising specialists, the co-owners and Theo Paphitis of Dragon’s Den, plus a couple of meek political students.

The man enters the bar and does not buy a drink. Worse still, the politician enters the bar and doesn’t let a single drop pass from his prim lips. He doesn’t even pour a pint for the snappers.

Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre) during a visit to the Gabardine Bar in Basingstoke, while on the general election campaign.

During his campaign, Starmer has been inside his canopic jar, shielded from view like King Tut’s intestines (pictured).

There are two reasons why politicians visit restaurants. The first is to listen to voters’ concerns. The second is seen trying the same type of food and drink that he consumes. Eating something that voters eat and drink has symbolic power.

It is, if you will, an act of communion. She says “I have the same appetites as you.”

Sir Keir did none of that. Contact with dirty people was almost non-existent, although a colleague did see him chatting with two grandmothers on the street. Otherwise it was a visit in a vacuum, as sterile as Hansaplast wound healing ointment.

Before Basingstoke, Sir Keir let loose during an LBC phone-in show with Nick Ferrari.

“We have been very clear,” the Labor leader said, “we will not raise taxes on workers.” This sounded good, but Ferrari is a wily old dachshund and he asked Sir Keir what he meant by “working people”.

After a small restart of the computer, the nasal gentleman began “well, a hard-working person…”

Ferrari: ‘Simon Cowell?’

Sir Keir continued his definition: ‘…is someone who works for a living.’

Ferrari: “I already have it.”

Sir Keir: “And use our public services.” Ferrari: ‘So it’s Simon Cowell!’ Sir Keir, suppressing the urge to strangle his interviewer: “The people I mean when I say workers are the people who earn their living, depend on public services and don’t really have the ability to write a check when they come into service.” problem.’

No one with a few pounds saved up for a rainy day, an ISA, a bank deposit account, premium bonds or a pension would count as a “working person”. Everyone else will take a fiscal beating under Labour’s plans.

Before Basingstoke, Sir Keir dropped a scandal during an LBC phone-in show (pictured) with Nick Ferrari.

Theo Paphitis (pictured on a train to Hampshire with the Labor leader) was one of the few people to attend Sir Keir’s visit to the Basingstoke pub.

Sir Keir had the air of a man accepting his seemingly imminent victory. “I’m enjoying it,” he said about this campaign in which he is touring the country without meeting people.

He complained that when he became Labor leader in 2020 he was unable to meet voters because of the lockdown. He will hardly meet many more now.

Michelle from Reigate, Surrey, was the first to call. She ran a private school for children with special needs. How were they supposed to deal with Labour’s tax raid on independent education? “I take this very seriously,” Sir Keir said before refusing to change his policy.

Michelle calmly concluded that she was guilty of “blind ignorance.” Sid, from Lincolnshire, was assured that apart from the non-doms tax, closing private equity loopholes and more taxes on windfall profits, “none of our plans require tax increases”.

Ferrari was skeptical. What about municipal tax? Pension and property taxes? Sir Keir insisted it could all be paid for by economic growth. “Everything is calculated,” he said.

As evidence of public opinion he mentioned having met a lesbian couple in Staffordshire. It’s at least the sixth time she’s mentioned them.

And there had been a woman in Southampton that week. Other than that, they have kept it inside her canopic jar, protected from view like King Tut’s intestines.