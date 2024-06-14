Queen Máxima takes New York! King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his glamorous wife put on a display of love as they tour the Big Apple.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands put on a display of love while out and about in New York City today.

The King and Queen of the Netherlands finished the final leg of their four-day tour of America on a high with a stroll arm in arm through the area, meeting local residents and taking in some of the city’s best-known landmarks.

They looked striking in matching ensembles: the Queen in an elegant blue dress with a sheer material printed on the top and her husband in an electric blue suit with a pale blue tie that complemented the paler tones of Máxima’s ensemble.

The couple was seen posing with the Hudson River and the stunning New York skyline as a backdrop, before taking a stroll along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade arm in arm.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima arrived in the United States on Monday for a four-day tour of the United States, kicking off their visit in Atlanta and Savannah in Georgia before traveling north to Albany and New York City.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima took a stroll arm in arm along the Brooklyn Heights boardwalk

During their New York tour, Willem-Alexander and Maxima also visited East Flatbush, a neighborhood in Brooklyn.

They met with local residents and learned more about their community empowerment projects and the urban challenges they face around climate, affordable housing, and building a resilient society.

The Dutch royal couple was photographed enjoying a walk around the neighborhood with local residents dressed in equally colorful outfits as they took in the sites of Brooklyn.

They also visited some of the different businesses, including a barbershop and coffee shop, to learn more about local commerce in the residential East Flatbush neighborhood.

This was followed by a visit to Newlab at the Brooklyn Navy Yards, which is home to more than 800 entrepreneurs and inventors.

It has been a busy trip for the Dutch royals, who have fulfilled numerous engagements throughout their four-day tour.

Yesterday, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima headed to New York City from Albany, New York, after touring NY Creates, a technology center for semiconductor research and development.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima dodged joggers along the boardwalk for a quick photo by the river.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima looked out over Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood

During the visit to Brooklyn, the Dutch royal spoke with residents and organizations about urban challenges, such as climate, affordable housing and a resilient society.

Queen Máxima shakes hands with a local business owner at a coffee shop in East Flabush.

Here, Maxima and her husband donned protective gear to enter the clean room, before a quick outfit change to meet with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her husband William J. Hochul Jr., along with the Dutch minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Liesje Schreinemacher.

On Tuesday, the couple was in Savannah to meet with Mayor Van Johnson, who expressed how excited he was to have the royal visit.

“We are very honored to have His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen here in our beautiful city today,” Johnson said as he opened a roundtable discussion between city staff and Dutch dignitaries.

“Today is a day for us that creates and speaks of opportunities: opportunities we can explore and opportunities we can expand.”

While in Savannah, the king and queen also visited Savannah State University, where they joined students on stage during a marching band performance.

They also toured the Port of Savannah, which is the fourth busiest seaport in the United States for containerized cargo, and took a walk through the historic district of the city, founded by British settlers in 1733.

The Dutch royals’ four days in the United States began Monday in Atalanta, where they met with Governor Brian Kemp at the Georgia State Capitol and toured the burial site of Martin Luther King Jr. The tour will conclude today.