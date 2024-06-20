Queen Máxima is ready for action! The Dutch royal puts on camouflage gear as he takes part in a team exercise during a visit to Engineer Regiment troops.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands showed off her athletic side as she dressed in a camouflage jumpsuit to participate in a team exercise with troops from the engineer regiment in the Netherlands.

Despite not wearing her usual glamorous dresses, the queen proved she can look good in any color style as she matched soldiers in her green camouflage uniform.

The 53-year-old used natural makeup with a hint of bronze to accentuate her strong cheekbones and opted to wear her blonde hair down to her shoulders, avoiding any discomfort by wearing a hard military helmet.

He stepped out in what many would consider an unflattering jumpsuit, rolled up his sleeves to his elbows, and prepared to get stuck in.

The Queen took part in numerous exercises with the Engineer Regiment in Den Bosch, demonstrating her ability to take on glamorous or dirty challenges.

In several of the images, the Dutch royals appear smiling happily as they participate, sometimes having to lean on the arms of the troops to regain their balance.

King Willem-Alexander’s wife appeared deep in thought as she was photographed speaking to one of the troops, showing her eagerness to listen.

At one point, the royal was photographed smiling as a troop went to glue a cloth badge reading “genietropen”, meaning engineer regiment, to the sleeve of his overalls.

Earlier this week, the queen stepped out in her most typical attire, wearing a stunning red ensemble as the Hindeloopen Museum in the Netherlands reopened.

The Argentine-born royal looked stunning dressed in red as she arrived in the small Dutch town in a knee-length dress with long sleeves and a ruffled cowl neck.

Maxima reopened the Hindeloopen, a cultural history museum in the Dutch town of Hindeloopen, which was previously closed for renovations.

After a long four-day trip to the United States, the mother of three dressed in red from head to toe, showing off her elegant dress with a matching hat that perfectly showed off a few inches of golden hair.

She finished the look with red tassel earrings, sophisticated red leather gloves, and a slim envelope clutch.

Máxima is shown smiling while one of the troops gives her a support arm to stabilize her balance.

The Dutch royal showed off her athletic side as she was photographed jumping on ships while engineers appeared to tie them down with ropes.

Maxim sported full military gear in his day with the troops.

The queen photographed with a soldier carrying a weapon. The queen was not deterred by the intense setting.

Maxima photographed in full military gear while posing next to a large vehicle. The 53-year-old stepped out of her usual glamorous comfort zone as she took on the day with the engineering troops.

While some soldiers wore stains of camouflage paint on their faces, Máxima chose to keep her face shiny clean.

Her coordinating ruby ​​red sneakers perfectly complemented the bold look which was paired with soft, glossy makeup and a glossy lip.

Even her nails were part of the coordinated look, although they were painted a slightly darker shade of cherry red to break up the vibrant pinkish red material of her clothing.

Queen Máxima was greeted by a crowd of Dutch locals dressed in traditional clothing who smiled and waved at the royal arrival.

She and her husband, Willem-Alexander, recently returned from a four-day trip to the United States.

The two arrived in the United States last Monday for a four-day tour of the United States, kicking off their visit in Atlanta and Savannah in Georgia before traveling north to Albany and New York City.