Queen Letizia looks elegant in a colorful tweed jacket as her husband King Felipe joins her at the annual charity event in Madrid.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in a colorful jacket as her husband joined her today to attend an annual charity event in Madrid.

The royal, 51, looked in high spirits as she greeted officials alongside King Felipe at the El Pardo Royal Palace in the Spanish capital.

Letizia opted for a modest but elegant ensemble consisting of a red, white and black tweed jacket with frayed details at the hem and silver buttons embroidered with a floral print.

The mother of two children combined this striking garment with elegant skinny pants, which highlighted her slim and toned figure.

Letizia, who is no stranger to comfortable footwear, wore sparkly strappy black pumps to the gathering, instead of heels.

After a week of solo visits while rumors circulate about the state of her marriage, Letizia joined her husband Felipe today.

She also wore her glossy medium-length brunette hair straightened and blow-dried and chose her usual glamorous makeup, consisting of bright eyeshadow, lipstick, highlighter and bronzer.

The Queen kept things simple with her jewelery and wore elegant silver pearl earrings, in keeping with her elegant outfit.

Letizia and Felipe met members of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, a private non-profit institution founded in 1980.

According to the charity organization’s website, its objectives are “to contribute to exalt and promote those scientific, cultural and humanistic values ​​that are part of the universal heritage of humanity and to consolidate the existing links between the Principality of Asturias and the title that it traditionally holds. his heirs.” to the Crown of Spain.’

This morning the royal couple was able to see a detailed report of the work carried out last yearas well as a report on the financial and asset situation of the Foundation.

King Philip looked dapper in a smart gray checkered suit which he teamed with shiny black loafers, a baby blue shirt and a sapphire-print tie.

His attendance has broken a series of solo visits by Letizia in recent weeks as rumors continue to circulate about the state of her marriage.

The Queen of Spain met yesterday with the Board of Trustees of the Madrid Student Residence without Felipe.

Letizia attended the ‘Euros on your payroll’ event alone this Tuesday wearing a lavender suit.

Letizia also traveled last week to Guatemala on a three-day solo trip to learn about various projects where Spanish cooperation is working.

These visits occurred after journalist Jaime Peñafiel, 91, launched a new attack on the Queen of Europe with his new book ‘The Silences of Letizia’, published in Spain last week.

Following his first best-seller ‘Letizia & I’ (which alleged that Letizia had an affair with her former brother-in-law Jamie del Burgo), the veteran royal reporter claims in his latest work that Felipe was ‘aware’ of his alleged infidelity. wife ‘in real time’.

In January, Jaime Peñafiel was fired by Spanish newspaper El Mundo after 20 years following a series of damaging accusations made in his first book ‘Letizia and I’.

His best-selling book alleged that Queen Letizia had an affair with her former brother-in-law Jamie del Burgo. The Spanish Royal Family declined to comment on the claims at the time.

In his latest work, Jamie claims that Felipe was ‘aware that Letizia was cheating on him in real time’ since his bodyguards have the obligation to report his whereabouts.

The author alleges that bodyguards accompanied Queen Letizia on a trip she made to New York in 2011 with her ‘lover’ Jaime del Burgo, whom she had dated before meeting Felipe.

The couple chatted at the Royal Palace in Madrid while meeting officials from the charity.

The mother-of-three smiled for the cameras today as she had an annual meeting with a charity.

The couple has faced rumors about the status of their marriage.

The author wrote: ‘That day (in New York), she was accompanied by her faithful bodyguards, who, without a doubt, would pass a report to the Ministry of the Interior or (to the Palace of) Zarzuela.’

Jaime then claims that Felipe has been “crushed and destroyed” by his wife’s alleged deception.

The actual reporter, who worked for Hola! magazine for 20 years – claims that Felipe has been ‘plunged into hell’ due to the alleged ‘betrayal’ of his wife and ‘wants to get out’.

Elsewhere in the book, Jamie labels Queen Letizia “cold, emotionally immature and passive aggressive” and makes unsubstantiated claims that King Philip’s family “hates” her.

Jaime Peñafiel, 91, was fired by Spanish newspaper El Mundo after 20 years earlier this year following the publication of the first book about the Queen called ‘Letizia & I’.

The book shocked the Spanish Royal Family after the author alleged that the Queen had a romantic relationship with her former brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo. The Spanish Royal Family declined to comment on the claims at the time.

After her dismissal, the veteran journalist has now written another book – called ‘Letizia’s Silences’ – which begins by delving into her early romance with King Felipe.

In the first chapter, the author sensationally states that “everything in Letizia’s world has broken” as a result of alleged “deception, adultery and betrayal.”

The author goes on to claim that Queen Letizia has a “cold, indestructible and determined” aura and that the royal’s silence over the recent accusations signifies her “emotional immaturity.”

Jaime claims that royalty “resorts to silence as a way to control and punish other people.”

He then goes on to claim that Letizia’s “passive-aggressive” behavior towards King Felipe is the reason why her “mother-in-law (Queen Sofia) and sisters-in-law (Infanta Cristina and the Duchess of Lugo) hate her so much.” .

In the next chapter, Jaime alleges that King Philip fell in love with his future wife while watching her present the news.