Queen Letizia looks elegant in a blue silk dress as she attends the tenth anniversary of King Felipe’s proclamation with Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia.

Queen Letizia looked elegant and casual in blue as she attended the tenth anniversary of King Felipe’s proclamation today.

The European royal, 51, opted for a satin midi dress for today’s celebration at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

The elegant dress featured an elegant square neckline, asymmetrical sleeves and an A-line skirt.

The mother of two offset her chic ensemble with minimal jewelry, opting for a pair of blue and amber crystal drop earrings.

Letizia also opted for a glamorous warm brown smoky eye and nude lipstick for her husband’s special day.

Pictured: King Felipe and Queen Letizia joined their two daughters to mark the anniversary of their royal proclamation today.

Felipe and Letizia were also joined in the Palace by their daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, and Princess Sofia, 17.

The future Queen looked radiant in a red jacket and pants suit and a matching blouse.

Leonor, who is currently completing her military training at the Zaragoza Military Academy in northern Spain, wore her light brown hair down and parted in the middle for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Sofa looked equally chic in a black dress with pink ruching on the front.

The princess, who is currently studying at UWC Atlantic university in Wales, also wore her long brown hair down and completed her look with pink lipstick.

King Philip of Spain, wearing an elegant navy suit, today celebrates the 10th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

After a ceremony inside the Palace, the family of four appeared on the balcony to greet the crowd of royal fans.

Felipe’s father, Juan Carlos, abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals and affair rumors. Two years earlier, the former monarch’s popularity plummeted when he was photographed posing next to a dead elephant in Botswana as Spain battled the financial crisis.

After a ceremony inside the Palace, the family of four appeared on the balcony to greet a crowd of royal fans (pictured).

Felipe’s father, Juan Carlos, abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals and affair rumors. In the photo: the Royal Family of Spain at the Royal Palace today

Letizia offset her elegant ensemble with minimal jewelry, opting for a pair of blue and amber crystal drop earrings.

Pictured: King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia greeting royal fans.

In recent months, Queen Letizia herself has faced unproven accusations of an affair with her former brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo.

Last month, the Spanish journalist Jaime Peñafiel, 91, launched a new attack against the Queen of Europe with his new book ‘The Silences of Letizia’.

Following his first best-seller ‘Letizia & I’ (which alleged that Letizia had an affair with her former brother-in-law Jamie del Burgo), the veteran royal reporter claims in his latest work that Felipe was ‘aware’ of his alleged infidelity. wife ‘in real time’.

The author alleges that bodyguards accompanied Queen Letizia on a trip she made to New York in 2011 with her ‘lover’ Jaime del Burgo, whom she had dated before meeting Felipe.

The author wrote: ‘That day (in New York), she was accompanied by her faithful bodyguards, who, without a doubt, would pass a report to the Ministry of the Interior or (to the Palace of) Zarzuela.’

Jaime then claims that Felipe has been “crushed and destroyed” by his wife’s alleged deception.

The actual reporter, who worked for Hola! magazine for 20 years – claims that Felipe has been ‘plunged into hell’ due to the alleged ‘betrayal’ of his wife and ‘wants to get out’.

Elsewhere in the book, Jamie labels Queen Letizia “cold, emotionally immature and passive aggressive” and makes unsubstantiated claims that King Philip’s family “hates” her.

Jaime Peñafiel, 91, was fired by Spanish newspaper El Mundo after 20 years earlier this year following the publication of the first book about the Queen called ‘Letizia & I’.