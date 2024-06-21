Putin’s troops shoot one of his own £19m Ka-29 assault helicopters out of the sky in the latest humiliating friendly fire blunder.

Russia’s armed forces suffered a new blow today when its air defenses shot down one of its own military helicopters near the war zone.

The latest friendly fire nightmare reportedly resulted in the deaths of all four crew members.

The £19 million Ka-29 assault helicopter was on duty hunting Ukrainian kamikaze marine drones near the Black Sea town of Anapa this morning when it was hit by a Russian Pantsir medium-range surface-to-air missile in a misorientation incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately admit the loss, the latest of many friendly fire incidents, but it was reported by a number of reliable pro-war Russian channels.

The Russians blamed the error on a malfunction in the “friend or foe” identification system.

It came after Vladimir Putin’s helicopters eliminated a contingent of maritime attack drones launched by Ukraine in the early hours of the morning in an attempt to attack Moscow’s warships in the Black Sea.

Helicopters are seen as the most effective means of attacking Ukraine’s increasingly sophisticated maritime drones that have caused devastating damage to Putin’s naval assets during the war.

More than 110 drones were also fired at Russia overnight, and while most were shot down, some started fires at several Russian oil depots.

kyiv’s drone forces attacked a Russian fuel and lubricants train in the Tambov region and the Enemskaya oil depot in the Adygea region, according to Ukrainian sources.

At least five explosions were recorded in the area of ​​​​the Enemskaya oil depot, after which a fire broke out, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

Drones also attacked oil refineries in Afipsky and Ilsky, oil refineries in the Krasnodar and Astrakhan regions.

Russian radars and electronic intelligence centers were attacked in the Bryansk region and occupied Crimea.

They also attacked a storage and preparation site for Shahed attack drones supplied by Iran.