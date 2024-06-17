Putin will travel to North Korea TOMORROW for a two-day “friendly state visit” in a bid to drum up support for his invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to North Korea tomorrow for a “friendly” visit amid suspicions that Moscow is trying to secure a long-term supply of munitions for its war in Ukraine from Pyongyang.

The Kremlin chief’s visit to the world’s loneliest state comes as the window for Russian forces to consolidate their battlefield gains in eastern Ukraine is narrowing, with the arrival of more Western weapons. and the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets imminent.

It also comes nine months after Putin hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a rare overseas trip to the Russian Far East, where the pair lavished praise on each other.

Putin has been in power in Russia, either as President or Prime Minister, for almost a quarter of a century, but his arrival in North Korea tomorrow will mark only his second visit to the country since he became president in 2000.

He made his first trip just months into his first presidential term, 24 years ago, to meet with Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during a meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the town of Tsiolkovsky in the far eastern Russian region of Amur, September 13, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il (L) during their meeting in Vladivostok, August 23, 2002.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast of the Far East region, Russia, on September 13, 2023.

An aerial view shows destruction in the border town of Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the Donetsk region.

Houses in Ukraine on fire after Russian missile and drone attack

North Korea’s Western Region Artillery Unit’s ultra-large rocket firing exercise at an unconfirmed location in North Korea

Russian T-72B3 tanks fire on Ukrainian fortified positions in Ukraine in undated images

Western countries, South Korea and kyiv have accused Pyongyang of sending weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine, in violation of U.N. sanctions on North Korea.

But in March, Russia used its U.N. Security Council veto to effectively end U.N. oversight of North Korea’s sanctions violations, a move seen as a victory for Pyongyang.

The United States and South Korea say Russia, in return, has provided Pyongyang with technical help for its satellite program – which Kim appears determined to carry out despite numerous failed launches – and has sent aid to the food-short state. .

Kim said last week that ties with Russia had “become an unbreakable relationship of comrades in arms,” ​​underscoring the developing relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang.

When the leaders met in September, Putin said he saw “possibilities” for military cooperation with North Korea, while Kim wished the Kremlin chief a “victory” in Ukraine.

Rifles were symbolically given away and the Kremlin promised that Putin would visit them in turn.

Since then, a number of Russian officials, including Moscow’s spy chief, have visited North Korea in preparation for the visit.

Putin himself has reduced his foreign trips since launching the offensive in Ukraine, but has made some high-profile visits to Moscow’s few key allies, such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang rarely welcomes foreign guests due to its self-imposed lockdown, which has become increasingly strict since the Covid pandemic.

In 2000, the last time Putin went to North Korea, the Russian president was a frequent traveler, regularly touring the United States and Europe.

Now Russia is under heavy international sanctions and the Kremlin leader is persona non grata in most of the Western world, officially wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, April 25 of 2019.

A photograph released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test firing of the 240mm multiple rocket launcher system.

This photo taken on May 10, 2024 and published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 11, 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the 240mm multiple rocket launcher system at a undisclosed location in North Korea.

In this group photograph distributed by the Sputnik agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin (center left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (center right) visit the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Amur region on September 13, 2023.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrives at the Vostochny Cosmodrome ahead of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the far east of the Amur region, Russia, on September 13, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, gestures as he speaks with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, August 23, 2002.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied that Pyongyang weapons are being used in Ukraine.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jon, last month accused Seoul and Washington of “misleading public opinion” on the issue.

Ukraine, however, has reported finding North Korean shells on the battlefield.

In May, South Korea said its northern rival fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, and some experts said they could be tests of weapons intended to be used against Ukraine.

As the Kremlin and Pyongyang have publicly deepened their ties, Moscow’s relationship with South Korea – which backs Ukraine – has become enormously strained, as Seoul is a major arms exporter to kyiv.

South Korea last month announced separate sanctions against Russian and North Korean individuals and companies that allegedly trade in military supplies.

And President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed last month to maintain his support for kyiv in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For its part, Russia detained a South Korean, Baek Won-soon, earlier this year, accused of espionage.

He is believed to be the first South Korean detained on espionage charges in Russia in decades.

According to media reports, he may have been a missionary helping North Korean workers in Russia escape the country.