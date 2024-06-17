Putin keeps it in the family by appointing his own cousin as deputy defense minister weeks after her husband was named energy minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed his cousin deputy defense minister in the midst of the war against Ukraine.

In a move that smacks of nepotism, Putin, 71, appointed Anna Tsivileva, 52, the daughter of his late cousin, to the post on Monday.

This follows a Kremlin meeting with her earlier this month.

The new minister’s husband, Sergei Tsivileva, was recently named the regime’s energy minister and was previously regional governor in a coal region called Kemerovo.

Ms Tsivileva, a loyal supporter of the invasion of Ukraine, headed a group called Defenders of the Fatherland, a state fund created to “help” participants in a conflict that has killed and wounded more than 450,000 Russians.

His relationship with Putin is not highlighted in state media reports.

Tsivileva was appointed along with several other deputy defense ministers as four were sacked in a major reshuffle.

This marked Putin’s latest purge, expelling the remaining allies of former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom he ousted last month.

At the head of the Ministry of Defense is now Andrey Belousov, an economist close to the Russian dictator, whose mission is to rid the department of corruption.

In 2022, Tsivileva was sanctioned by the UK government for her links to Putin.

Tsivileva, a businesswoman and psychologist, has been president of JSC Kolmar Group, a major Russian coal mining company.

She will be in charge of social and housing support for the military and will usher in a “new qualitative level,” according to the ministry.

In another move among a series of appointments, Putin named Pavel Fradkov, son of former prime minister and spy chief Mikhail Fradkov, as his first deputy chief of presidential affairs.

Meanwhile, Putin fired Deputy Defense Ministers Nikolai Pankov, Ruslan Tsalikov, Tatiana Shevtsova and Pavel Popov, according to Kremlin decrees.

Leonid Gornin, previously first deputy finance minister, will now serve as first deputy defense minister under Andrei Belousov, an economist with no military experience who was named last month to replace Shoigu.

Also appointed as Deputy Defense Ministers were Oleg Savelyev and Pavel Fradkov, son of former Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov.

Fradkov will oversee the management of military-related properties, land and construction.

Another former deputy defense minister, Timur Ivanov, was arrested on April 23 and accused of accepting bribes.

Since then, four other senior ministry and general staff officials have been arrested on the same charges in the biggest corruption scandal to hit the Russian government in years.