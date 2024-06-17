Pubs are disappearing faster than expected as the number of drinkers knocked down or converted rises by a third, as drinkers tighten their belts.

The number of pubs disappearing from communities in England and Wales rose by a third compared to the first few months of 2024 amid pressure on punters’ budgets, according to the figures.

Official government statistics have revealed that 239 pubs were demolished or converted to other uses during the three months to March 31.

It means around 80 pubs are closing each month, which is a 56 per cent increase on the closure of 51 pubs per month during the first quarter of 2023.

Pub sector bosses have said the data reflects the impact of high energy and food costs, tighter consumer spending and a significant tax burden on hospitality businesses.

The data, compiled by commercial real estate specialists Altus Group, showed that the total number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and on offer for rent, fell to 39,162 at the end of March.

The North West region of England lost 35 pubs, the most of any region, during the first quarter of 2024.

A growing number of pubs have disappeared from the communities they once served after being demolished or converted to uses such as homes, offices and nurseries.

Over the past year, a total of 472 pubs in England and Wales have left their communities for good.

On Friday, pub and brewery group bosses called on the main political parties to immediately reduce beer taxes and demanded business rates reform ahead of the July 4 general election.

The Conservatives, Labor and Liberal Democrats have pledged to restructure business rates to reduce the burden on high street shops, pubs and restaurants.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, said: ‘The key question for businesses is not necessarily the system, but how much tax it actually generates.

“It is a tax that has increased by 49 per cent over the last 14 years and businesses, across all sectors, now pay £9.48 billion a year more than they did in 2010.

“While promises to permanently reduce high street bills are welcomed, businesses were hoping for more details and a timetable for achieving this.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: “The pub closure figures for the first quarter of this year are a reflection of the continued high costs of doing business, especially with factors such as high energy costs and food and beverage inflation remains above the general inflation rate.

“Trading conditions have also not been helped by the varied climate we have experienced and, furthermore, with £1 in every £3 spent in pubs going straight to the taxman, the tax burden that the beer and beverage sector must bear. pubs The fight is another cost component that reduces the margin.

‘A number of party manifestos were published last week in which parties made different commitments to reform business rates, combining with previous promises to recognize the importance of the sector to communities and the wider economy.

“It is for this reason that it will be essential that the next government establishes a fiscal and regulatory framework that ensures that the sector does not survive, but thrives.”