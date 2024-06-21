Prize jumping pony terrified by off-leash dog who bit and scratched him during frenzied attack

A mother says she was left shocked and her son distressed after an off-leash dog jumped at her pony while she was out for a walk.

Shannon Edwards, 27, was riding her pony Jet on a bridleway when a brown dog started biting and scratching him, she claims.

The images show the dog, which was not tied, jumping towards the horse, which avoids it with several kicks.

The dog bites the black pony’s legs and body while its owner tries, unsuccessfully, to put the aggressive animal back in its place.

Mrs Edwards said it was the first time she had taken her seven-year-old son Alfie for a walk.

The frightened child can be heard crying and shouting “mom” as the large dog jumps towards the pony.

The mother-of-two was out for a walk at Riverside Country Park in Gillingham, Kent, with a friend and her two children earlier this week when the incident occurred.

She said: ‘Alfie had just gained the confidence to come ride with me on his Shetland pony, Pepper.

‘We always go to Riverside Country Park for our outings as the horses are stabled nearby.

‘There are special bridleways and signs instructing dog walkers to keep dogs on a lead when pedestrians and horses pass by.

‘The first time we saw the man and his dog, he had his animal tied up and she was being very reactive with the horses.

‘He even said his dog had never seen horses before.

“We got through without any problems, but about 30 seconds later I could hear him calling and yelling at his dog.”

Ms Edwards, who has been riding since she was five, said she knew the dog was off the leash when she heard him panting near Jet’s helmets.

“I could hear him calling louder and louder and, because of the breed of the dog, I could hear his breathing getting louder as he came toward us,” she said.

“My son was behind the group where the dog was coming from, so I told him to go ahead and get behind me.

“As soon as the dog showed up I thought, ‘This is going to be really bad.'”

The frightened child can be heard crying and shouting "mom" as the large dog jumps towards the pony.

Shannon added that Jet, with whom she competes in show jumping competitions across Kent, is a nervous pony who can be easily frightened.

“My son was really scared, I told him to get Pepper off of me while I was still dealing with the dog jumping at Jet,” she continued.

‘My screams and panic began to make Alfie sob and cry; He is only seven years old.

“I was trying to keep Jet calm, he’s not a dog person, but we have our own dogs in the stable and he watches them at competitions so he can deal with them.

“But now, after the attack, he is traumatized and may react to them in the future.”

Although the attack did not cause Jet to bleed, he was left with visible teeth marks and scratches on his coat.

But Mrs Edwards, director of her husband’s plumbing and heating business, says the attack not only injured the animal but traumatized her two young children.

“If you see a horse or pony and you have a dog with you, put a leash on them, especially if there are children,” he said.

“This incident could have been much worse, but it has still traumatized Alfie and his older sister, Bonnie.

‘Alfie didn’t have much confidence anyway and this attack has completely stripped it away.

‘Jet is my pride and joy. I put everything into that pony and while the attack was happening all I could think about was that horse that was attacked in London.’

A man was convicted last year after his dog attacked a Metropolitan Police horse in Victoria Park, east London, inflicting several injuries that took months to heal.

“I had a panic attack,” he said.

“The only thing that went through my mind at that moment was, ‘What if I have to call the vets?’ What if Jet gets seriously hurt? It was horrible.

“I’m lucky that Jet came out with a few scratches and no cuts, but my son is absolutely traumatized and it has broken my heart.”

He added that he had never experienced anything like this attack in all the years he had been riding in the country park.

Kent Police said: “We were called to reports that an unleaded dog had attacked a horse he was riding in Riverside Country Park.

“Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the victim and the person responsible for the dog.”