Prisoners of war starved to death by Putin’s ruthless guards: Shocking before and after images show how Ukrainian soldiers were reduced to skin and bones in Russia’s brutal camps

Heartbreaking before and after images show how Ukrainian prisoners of war have been reduced to skin and bones and left almost unrecognizable after months in Russian captivity.

The images give a chilling glimpse of the horrors that soldiers and guards faced during their time in detention centres, and kyiv says they are a reminder of the “darkest pages of human history”.

The men’s emaciated condition suggests that they have had limited food, even though the Geneva Convention states that prisoners of war must be given sufficient rations and kept in “good health.”

In addition to enduring lack of food, many show clear signs of physical abuse, including cigarette burns and bruises all over their bodies.

The stark evidence of mistreatment comes as Ukraine investigates summary executions of prisoners of war, including the alleged beheading of a soldier by Vladimir Putin’s forces in the Donetsk region this week.

One of the soldiers is barely recognizable in a side-by-side photograph showing him before and after his captivity.

Veins are visible on a man’s arms as his skin adheres to the bones of his torso.

Many of the former prisoners of war have turned gray and appear physically exhausted compared to before their captivity.

Bruises seen on former captive’s arm as doctor evaluates him

One of the freed prisoners of war smiles and raises his arms triumphantly, showing that he has lost almost all of his body fat.

Bones protrude from the shoulders of a Ukrainian soldier who has escaped captivity

A Ukrainian soldier formerly held captive by Russian forces shows a picture of his injuries: cigarette burns on his leg.

Ukrainian soldiers who made it out of detention centers alive have now posed with photos of themselves before their ordeal.

The shocking images reveal the marked physical changes the men have suffered as a result of the treatment they received at the hands of Putin’s guards.

His eyes have become sunken and hollow, his cheekbones sharper, and his skin more wrinkled and pale.

They all seem to have lost their hair and gone gray and look aged far beyond their years.

They are shadows of their former selves, and their physical states contrast starkly with the smiling images from before they were taken to Putin’s detention centers.

Other images show doctors assessing released prisoners in rehabilitation centers as they embark on their long, difficult road to recovery.

In addition to the soldiers, the impact on the Chernobyl guard, Roman Vasiliovich Gorilyk, was also documented in shocking images.

Vasiliovich was one of 74 prisoners exchanged in a prisoner exchange on May 31.

He has since been photographed frail, with bones protruding after returning from the terrible conditions he endured since he was kidnapped in March 2022.

Ukrainian soldiers appear to be shadows of their former selves after time in Russian captivity.

The emaciated body of a soldier who was taken prisoner by Putin’s forces

A Ukrainian soldier who is now in rehabilitation shows a photograph of himself before his captivity

The former prisoner, a top controller at the Chernobyl power plant, did not participate in any combat before his arrest, but was “taken hostage” by the Russians and dragged back through Belarus, according to the army hotline.” I want to live”.

Russia does not recognize holding civilians captive, but significant evidence provided to human rights investigators and activist groups undermines its position.

Throughout their time in captivity, the project claimed, neither Roman nor the other 74 prisoners were visited by observers from the International Committee of the Red Cross, in violation of international law.

“The condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war evokes horror and associations with the darkest pages of human history: the Nazi concentration extermination camps,” according to the government body that first shared the images.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, said: ‘Torture by starvation is monstrous, beatings and violence are sophisticated.

Rehabilitation center staff evaluate a soldier

Bruises on the arm of a formerly captive Ukrainian soldier

Former prisoner of war appears worn out after enduring time in Russian detention

Protruding bones and burst veins are visible on the body of an emaciated Ukrainian soldier

“The Geneva Conventions no longer exist… Russia once again thinks it can avoid being held responsible for massive war crimes.”

It comes after Ukraine made further war crimes accusations against Russia this week, sharing an image purportedly showing a soldier’s severed head.

The Ukrainian military claimed to have received information that Russian soldiers in the front area had been ordered not to take prisoners and instead behead them.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said this was “horrific new evidence” of Russian war crimes and called it “A horrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century.’