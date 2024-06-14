Prison workers who “fell in love” with on-duty inmates and “tattooed their initials on their bodies” imprisoned themselves after smuggling contraband to them.

Two prison workers who fell in love with inmates on duty were sent to prison after smuggling contraband for them.

Mothers Amy Portwood and Adrienne Juniper smuggled drugs and other contraband into the jail where they worked as caretakers, on behalf of prisoners Darren McAndrew and Philip Phythian.

They also exchanged hundreds of “overtly sexual” texts and WhatsApp messages with the inmates, whose initials they allegedly had tattooed on their bodies, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Phythian had been serving a six-year sentence for robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place at HMP Risley in Warrington in late 2021, while McAndrew was subject to an extended 12-year sentence for robbery and aggravated vehicle taking .

Portwood and Juniper were “regular visitors” to the Category C facility as healthcare workers for contractor Care Plus, where they were responsible for the care of disabled prisoner John Kelly.

Instead, they became involved in “romantic relationships” with Phythian and McAndrew.

Portwood’s phone was shown to have exchanged 1,134 phone calls with Phythian over a period of one month, as well as 294 text messages, and the pair were also found to have shared more than 1,000 WhatsApp messages between November 2021 and January 2022, including images that had been published later. been eliminated.

Prosecutor Philip Astbury said several of these messages were “overtly sexual in their content”, while others made reference to “small phones” and “sniff”.

Meanwhile, Juniper and McAndrew called each other 60 times and exchanged 1,598 text messages, some of which were “sexual in nature,” including the inmate sending topless photographs of himself to the staff member.

When the two handlers went to work on the morning of January 7, 2022, a drug-sniffing dog reportedly became “interested” in Juniper and jumped at her.

However, she “passed it off” by claiming she was wearing perfume and was allowed to continue to the prison.

Portwood and the 35-year-old later visited Kelly’s cell, where Phythian and McAndrew “loited around” before speaking to the two employees.

The women were seen on CCTV taking their patient to the shower in his wheelchair, which had an “out of place” blue vest on the back.

This item of clothing was later found to contain five separate packages of illicit goods, including a quantity of tobacco, a mobile phone, two USB sticks, cannabis resin valued at up to £2,880 within the prison grounds, and cannabis herbs valued at up to £1,850, £600 worth of cocaine, £200 worth of crack cocaine and £240 worth of heroin.

A search of Juniper’s home revealed £3,530 in cash, as well as around £500 in Turkish lira. A further £348 was seized from a drawer in Portwood’s bedroom.

The court heard the 41-year-old woman, of Hughes Avenue in Orford, Warrington, had the letter “P” tattooed on her forearm in an apparent reference to Phythian. Likewise, Juniper had a tattoo of the letter ‘D’ on one of her fingers.

Phythian has a total of 18 previous convictions for 36 offences, including a 10-year sentence for robbery, wounding with intent and aggravated robbery in 2009. Gemma Maxwell, defending, claimed the 33-year-old had served a year in custody after of being called to prison. about the license, adding: “It is admitted that the defendant has a poor record, but he does not have any drug-related issues.”

‘He has taken steps to rehabilitate himself. He has held a position of trust within the prison.

McAndrew’s criminal record shows 10 tickets for 22 offences. These include robberies in 2000, 2003 and 2016 and wounding with intent and possession of a prohibited firearm in 2008.

The 40-year-old’s lawyer, Milena Bennett, said: “He was serving a long prison sentence under Covid restrictions.” He felt quite lonely because he did not receive visits from his family.

‘Instead of targeting or grooming the co-accused, he will say it was a mutual attraction between the two and refute any intimidation or coercion. He initially started asking for tobacco because he missed him in custody.

“That progressed to asking him to bring him cannabis for personal use. Unfortunately, because others noticed the relationship between the two of them, they asked him to ask for other items to be brought to the prison, which he did.

‘He regrets his actions immensely. Shortly after committing the offences, he was released on licence.

‘He was back with his partner and children. All that came crashing down when he was called into preventive detention.

“He started committing crimes from a very young age. He was living a very dysfunctional life, he came from a dysfunctional family and he was hanging out with the wrong people.

‘This has caused him to spend more time in custody than in the community. He has made efforts to begin rehabilitation and has a job as a cleaner in custody.’

Juniper, of St Helens Road in Leigh, Greater Manchester, has no previous convictions. Philip Tully, defending, told the court: ‘Her two children are children with complex needs and, if she were to receive an immediate custodial sentence, the impact on the children and her care and well-being would likely be significant.

‘She had worked as a carer for eight or nine months in that company before this crime was committed without any problems. In fact, she thought very highly of it.

‘Mrs Portwood, having entered into a relationship with a co-accused, told her that someone was romantically interested in her. She foolishly got involved in what she thought was a relationship with him.

‘She was experiencing difficulties in her long-term relationship and was flattered by the approach. This led her to agree to bring tobacco and, little by little, other items to the prison.

‘This action was totally out of character. He is someone with a good work ethic and, despite the difficulties in his personal life, he has worked and financially supported his family.

‘She is someone who suffers from problems related to her mental health. ‘She comes from a close and supportive family and has expressed shame and disgust at her actions and the pain she has caused everyone.’

Portwood has a conviction for unrelated offenses from 2003, for which she was fined. Gareth Bellis, appearing on her behalf, said she had been “blinded by love and affection” and subjected to “a form of grooming to a certain extent”.

But he added: ‘She went into this with her eyes open. She clearly has shown genuine remorse.

Your Honor will take into account how she was involved in these offences. You could say that if it hadn’t been for the others, she wouldn’t have been involved.’

McAndrew and Phythian, who have no fixed address except Manchester, admitted transporting prohibited articles to a prison and possession of a prohibited article in a prison. They appeared via video link at HMP Forest Bank and were each sentenced to a further three years and nine months behind bars.

Portwood and Juniper pleaded guilty to transporting prohibited articles to a prison and possession of heroin, cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin and steroids with intent to supply. The first nodded and began to cry while she was locked up for 22 months.

Meanwhile, Juniper received a 22-month prison sentence suspended for two years, plus 160 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. She burst into tears when she was spared an immediate jail sentence.

Sentencing, Judge Garrett Byrne said: “In my view Mr Phythian and Mr McAndrew took advantage of the opportunity and there was a degree of manipulation or persuasion.”

‘You, Portwood and Juniper, abused your position of trust as care workers caring for prisoners.

“You have both been extremely naïve, to say the least. You knew perfectly well that these items were not allowed to be taken to prison.

But he did it anyway, no doubt having allowed his infatuation with his co-defendants to overtake his decision-making.

“These items are valuable currency within the prison system and can be used as instruments of extortion or power.”

Addressing Juniper, the judge added: ‘In this case, there are two children who are considered extremely vulnerable and have complex needs. For these reasons, I believe that Mrs. Juniper’s case can be distinguished and I feel able to suspend the prison sentence.’