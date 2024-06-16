Prison bosses BAN prisoners from wearing football shirts during the Euros “for fear of violence” and inmates are forced to watch games alone in their cells.

Prisoners have reportedly been banned from wearing football shirts during the European Championship for fear of violence breaking out between inmates.

According to The Sun, prison bosses at HMP Belmarsh in London and Frankland in County Durham are said to have made the move over fears of clashes between English and Scottish inmates.

A source told the newspaper: “The Euros are a big deal behind bars and the prisoners support their teams.”

The Prison Service said prisoners would only be able to watch games alone in their cells if they had earned the right to use a television.

Nationally, the government offers vague guidance on what personal items are allowed, but prisons often set their own rules.

Archive photo. A prisoner sitting in a cell with a television in the United Kingdom. Without date

Prisons reportedly ban inmates from wearing replica kits during the Euros.

Some have expressed concern that clashes could break out during the games with Albania, with more than 1,300 UK prisoners coming from the Balkan nation, The Sun reported.

Similar measures have been taken in the past to avoid potential conflicts between inmates.

Isis Prison in London, a category C men’s prison and young offenders’ institution, named after the ancient name of the Thames, details a “strict dress code policy” that prohibits “football shirts or anything with offensive patterns or slogans.

HMP Durham also published an official dress code for visitors in 2019, formalizing existing rules.

This included a ban on football shirts, as well as clothing displaying “offensive, slanderous or insulting words or gestures”.

Also out were the sunglasses, vest and transparent clothing.

HMP Thameside also prohibits visitors from wearing football shirts, as well as tight-fitting sportswear, ponchos and carrying more than one pair of trousers.

Midland Prison in Worcestershire, a multi-security category men’s prison, banned Aston Villa and Birmingham City football shirts, Birmingham Live reported in 2012.

Prison bosses expressed fears that “the colors of rival teams could cause riots”.

Inmates, staff and visitors were prohibited from wearing football shirts.

“Here at HMP Hewell there is a rule that prohibits football shirts or any clothing containing ‘offensive slogans’,” he told the outlet.

‘Everyone knows about tribalism in football and how it can lead to violence. But rugby shirts are also prohibited, both for international teams and clubs.’

“What now, a ban on cricket jerseys or no clothing displaying hockey team names? It seems scandalous.

The inmate questioned whether the measure could be “a sneaky way of forcing all prisoners to wear prison uniforms.”

“The policy was not introduced in relation to a specific threat, but was implemented for the safety of all those involved,” a Prison Service spokesperson clarified.

HMP Belmarsh (pictured) reportedly banned the wearing of football shirts in prison

It was also reported that HMP Frankland imposed a ban on wearing football shirts.

During Euro 2016, prisoners expressed concern that football could lead to an outbreak of gang violence.

Kairon told him Vice: ‘I don’t think the fights have anything to do with football itself. I was in for the World Cup and there were crazy fights after the matches, mainly over who had lost money in a match or something similar.

Another, Gary, agreed that tensions could boil over and said that in the past officials had closed the wings to go watch games without interruptions.

MailOnline has contacted the Ministry of Justice for comment.