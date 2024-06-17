Princess Sofia of Sweden changes her floral party dress and heels for sneakers for the inauguration of a playground named after her son, Prince Julian, the day after celebrating Queen Silvia’s birthday.

Sweden’s Princess Sofia has proven she has an outfit for every occasion, swapping her outfit after attending a glamorous boat trip for a more casual outfit for the opening of a children’s playground in honor of her son, Prince Julian.

The Swedish princess, 39, attended a boat party in Stockholm yesterday (June 16) with other Swedish royals. to celebrate the 80th birthday of his mother-in-law, Queen Silvia.

The glamorous royal attended the historic event alongside her 45-year-old husband, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Duke of Värmland, who is the only child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and is currently the fourth in row. to the Swedish throne.

For the occasion, Princess Sofia wore a striking red and white dress with a bold rose motif and beige block heels, while her husband looked dapper in a dark blue suit and crisp white shirt.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia attended the opening of Prince Julian’s playground at Naturum Getterön in Varberg.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Swedish royalty were aboard the King’s Ship Norge for a birthday event to celebrate Queen Silvia’s 80th birthday.

The birthday event was also attended by Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland.

Princess Victoria of Sweden was also present at the birthday event, which took place aboard the King’s Ship Norge, and looked radiant in a green and purple floral dress with dramatic puff sleeves.

This summer is having a hectic schedule for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, who have already fulfilled another commitment in less than 24 hours since the family party on the ship, attending today the inauguration of Prince Julian’s playground in Naturum Getterön in Varberg (June 17).

Princess Sofia ditched formal attire in favor of a matching floral skirt and top, and casual white trainers, while Prince Carl Philip swapped his suit trousers for relaxed beige chinos, but opted for the same combination elegant shirt and jacket than yesterday.

The princess is known for her elegant outfits on any occasion, particularly her elegant power suits.

Sofia was spotted last month in a chic blue pantsuit to the launch of an educational game in Stockholm, pairing the eye-catching two-piece with neutral accessories.

The couple were photographed exploring the playground hand in hand with their youngest son, Prince Julian.

The family toured the grounds of the new playground and stopped to cut the colorful ribbon in the colors of the Swedish flag to mark the opening.

Prince Julian takes the microphone as he and his father, Prince Carl Philip, explore Prince Julian’s playground at Naturum Getterön in Varberg.

Prince Julian wore a lemon yellow sweater from the French brand Ralph Lauren for the occasion.

Princess Sofia looked relaxed in a floral swimsuit and casual sneakers as she strolled around the playground with her family.

Prince Julian wasted no time and tried out the new equipment at the new playground that bears his name.

Princess Sofia smiled at her son as he tried out the slide at Prince Julian’s playground.

Prince Julian also looked through one of the telescopes at the Naturum Getterön in Varberg.

The family walked hand in hand through the Naturum Getterön adventure park in Varberg

The couple share three sons, Prince Alexander, seven, Prince Gabriel, six, and Prince Julian, three.

The couple share three sons, Prince Alexander, seven, Prince Gabriel, six, and Prince Julian, three.

In 2019, King Carl XVI Gustaf decided that Princess Sofia’s children, as well as those of Prince Carl Philip’s sister Princess Madeline, will not have HRH titles or receive taxpayer funding, allowing them more freedom when they are older.

Yesterday’s event was a more formal affair, as the Swedish royal family gathered to mark Queen Silvia’s milestone birthday.

The Swedish princess paired her vibrant dress with statement pearl earrings.

Princess Victoria wore an elegant low bun with elegant and discreet makeup for the occasion.

The Swedish royals enjoyed a drinks reception and lunch as part of Queen Silvia’s 80th birthday celebrations.

Guests enjoyed a glass of fizz in the sun at Ulriksdal Palace in Solna, Sweden.

In fact, the royal turned 80 last year on December 23, 2023, but the family has waited until June of this year to carry out official celebrations.

A private birthday party with 275 guests was held at Stockholm Castle on Saturday, June 15, and a boat party hosted by King Harald and Queen Sonya on Sunday, June 16.

After the royals departed the Norwegian royal ship, the Swedish Royal Family hosted a birthday lunch at Ulrikdals Palace.