Princess Josephine of Denmark wore patriotic colors as she joined her father, King Frederick, and Prince William to watch England take on Denmark in the European Championship this afternoon in Frankfurt.

Josephine, fourth in line to the throne behind her twin brother, Prince Vincent. She accessorized her outfit with necklaces and wore her long brown hair down.

Maintaining a smart casual look, she opted for light blue jeans and a Danish flag pin.

Princess Josephine, 13, the youngest daughter of King Frederick X (right) and Queen Mary of Denmark, posed with Prince William (left) before Thursday’s England-Denmark match.

Princess Josephine greeted the Prince of Wales with a handshake and exuded confidence as the two exchanged a few words.

Princess Josephine wore a red and white striped t-shirt – a nod to the Danish flag – and her father also opted for a casual look

The trio had the best seats in the house while watching the game.

In a moment the princess snuggled up to her father.

Remaining cordial despite being face to face, Josephine shook hands with William, who is a distant cousin.

He later stood between William and his father as the three royals posed for a photograph that was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X (formerly Twitter) account just before the match began.

The photograph was titled: “May the best team win” and was illustrated with the flag of Denmark, the flag of England and a soccer ball.

Smiling and hugging her father, the youngest Danish royal looked relaxed in the image.

On Sunday, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and their father posed in Denmark national team jerseys ahead of the country’s first Euro 2024 match.

On Instagram, the 56-year-old monarch wished the team “good luck” in their match against Slovenia from the gardens of Fredensborg Palace.

The father of four smiled proudly alongside his two youngest children and wrote: “It will start shortly and in our house we are almost ready for the start of the Denmark match.

“My family and I wish @herrerlandsholdet the best of luck in the European Championship.”

Josephine was radiant as she smiled for the photo and accessorized her soccer jersey with an elegant pearl necklace.

The teenager enjoyed the game while watching with her father.

The teenager was paralyzed on the screen during the game.

Meanwhile, his twin brother Prince Vincent looked cheerful as he smiled for the group photo.

Frederik looked every inch the proud father as he hugged his two youngest children.

Queen Mary of Denmark was absent from the family photograph, along with the couple’s eldest children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, and Princess Elizabeth, 17.

Queen Mary’s absence comes amid rumors of martial fighting, dating back to last year when King Frederick was photographed enjoying an evening in Madrid with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

The publication of the photos prompted Genoveva, 47, to issue a statement denying a romantic relationship between her and royalty and criticizing the “malicious” rumors.

Earlier this month, King Frederick X and Queen Mary of Denmark formed a united front as they commemorated the 175th anniversary of the Constitution in Copenhagen.