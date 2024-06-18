Princess Eugenie stuns in an elegant floral dress while attending a fashion event in London

Princess Eugenie of York looked elegant while attending a fashion event in London on Monday night.

The King’s niece, 34, opted for an elegant but modest black floral dress at the Fashion Trust Arabia dinner celebrating the 2023 FTA Award winners at the Claridge Hotel.

She paired the sleeveless dress with a classic pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a small black purse with a gold clasp.

Eugenie wore her thick brunette locks styled in buttery curls that fell over her shoulders.

She completed the ensemble with classic makeup, pairing a fresh foundation with dark eyeliner and natural pink lips.

Fashion Trust Arabia, also known as FTA, provides financial and commercial support to designers in the Middle East and North Africa.

Each year, the organization selects six fashion designers, whom it honors with its support.

These designers are usually selected from six different categories.

However, this year there was a new seventh honor: the Fashion Tech Award.

Other categories include Ready-To-Wear; Night clothes; Accessories; Jeweler’s; Debut Talent and Guest Country Award.

The dinner was also attended by Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath.

Socialite Emma, ​​who looked stunning in a fitted white dress, is married to Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath.

Other high-profile guests at the event included Anissa Kermiche, jewelry and home goods designer, as well as Georgiana Huddart, co-owner and creative director of swimwear brand Hunza G.

Pictured: Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, was also present at the fashion event in London.

Mother-of-two Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, turned up earlier this month to attend the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster.

She was joined by Prince William, 41, who was one of the groom’s ushers, Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy, whose daughter Clover is believed to have Prince Harry as best man, and William Van Cutsem, among others.

For the ceremony, the princess donned a radiant olive green pleated dress, complete with a cream headpiece and sage green high heels.

Eugenie was photographed arriving with some of the 400 guests at the wedding dubbed “society wedding of the year.”

Later at the reception, Eugenie donned a daring black dress to attend the lavish reception, which was held at the Grosvenor family seat, Eaton Hall, just outside Chester.