Princess Charlene of Monaco shows off her sensational figure in a one-shoulder dress with sheer cutouts as she joins Prince Albert at the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked perfect as she attended the closing ceremony of the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on Tuesday.

The former Olympic swimmer, 46, stunned in a one-shouldered white ballgown as she stepped out at the festival with her husband, Prince Albert II, 66.

Her floor-length dress had three sheer diagonal cutouts with lace between them and featured a statement cape sleeve.

She opted for soft makeup with a natural base and softly blushed cheeks and lips while her eyes sparkled with shimmery eyeshadow without looking over the top.

The glamorous royal completed the ethereal look with her short blonde locks swept to the side in soft curls.

To add a touch of sparkle to her ensemble, the mother of two opted for a pair of sparkling gold earrings and a silver bracelet.

Albert and Charlene arrived together as if they had stepped straight off a movie set as they matched similarly glamorous outfits.

The prince looked dapper as he arrived in a black and white suit with a black bow tie and well-combed hair, smiling for the cameras as he proudly embraced his stunning blonde wife.

Albert opened the 63rd festival on Friday, alongside several stars headlined by Morgan Freeman’s ‘SEAL Team’s’ and ‘Bridgerton’s’ Simone Ashley.

Just today, the busy princess and her husband joined four Monegasque tour bearers at a relay ceremony in Monaco ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, marking the second time in history that Monaco has received the Olympic flame.

Dressed in white from head to toe in the official uniform of the Relais De La Flamme (meaning Olympic Torch Relay), Albert and Charlene proudly held the historic torch, smiling at the crowd along with the other chosen torchbearers.

The couple, who held hands as they arrived, were joined by their twin children, Princess Gabriella and Jacques, Crown Prince of Monaco for the special event, who watched as their parents proudly held the Olympic Flame.

Gabriella and Jacques also matched, complementing their parents’ outfits with all-black suits, both wearing polo shirts with white stripes and matching shades.

Prince Albert II has strong ties to the Olympic Games, as president of the Monegasque Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1985.

Both Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have previously participated in the Olympic Games.

Prince Albert has participated in five Winter Olympic Games as part of the Monaco bobsleigh team, first carrying the Olympic Flame in 1996 to commemorate the Atlanta Summer Olympics. While Princess Charlene swam to South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Prince Albert II of Monaco (left), Princess Charlene of Monaco and French actor and director Olivier Marchal (right) pose during the closing ceremony of the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.