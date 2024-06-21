Prince William’s style transformation: As he turns 42, how the ‘statesman’ heir to the throne has gone from ill-fitting sweaters to impeccably tailored suits

His confident appearance at D-Day commemorations earlier this month led some royal fans to say that Prince William is entering his “age of statesmanship.”

And, as he turns 42 today, it’s worth reflecting on how those accolades are largely due to William’s transformation of style.

In 2016, he hired Kensington Palace’s in-house stylist Natasha Archer, responsible for creating some of his wife Kate’s most iconic outfits.

And since then, the future king, like his wife, has had a sartorial victorious streak.

He has gone from wearing baggy sweaters and ill-fitting suits to sporting much more elegant and tailored looks.

In Normandy earlier this month to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, William looked as dapper as ever in a single-breasted black suit (left). The look was a considerable step up from the ill-fitting suit he wore to an outing in Birmingham in 2013 (right).

Ms Archer, who has been helping Kate for several years, was first seen in 2013, when she was seen entering the Lindo wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington following the birth of Prince George.

The assistant carried a garment bag and a baby car seat. He probably had a hand in selecting Kate’s famous Jenny Packham polka dot dress that she chose for her departure from the hospital.

While William’s makeover may be subtle, he has effectively modernized his appearance.

After a style mishap in 2013 involving ill-fitting knitwear and corduroy pants, William has returned to favoring dark colors and tonal ensembles, a look reminiscent of his chic roots.

In 2001, at the age of 19, William turned heads in Ralph Lauren sweatshirts, faded jeans, and sneakers.

In recent years, she’s added a mature touch to her signature style, opting for similar looks but incorporating indigo denim.

Ms Archer, who has a degree in Hispanic Studies from King’s College London and joined the royal household in 2007, was recruited by Kate because she was reportedly “fed up” with William wearing the same outfit.

Right: Prince William dressed in indigo denim and a skin-tight jumper while attending a mental conditioning workshop run by SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, October 2023.

Stylist Natasha Archer was hired by Kate, who was reportedly “fed up” with William sporting the same tired outfits. Above: William in a drab outfit in Holyhead, Wales, 2013

Prince William looked elegant during the Queen Mother’s 101st birthday celebrations in 2001.

The royal couple also often complement each other’s style. For example, when Kate wore a burgundy Roland Mouret suit to an engagement in Boston in 2022, William paired it with a sweater in a complementary hue.

At the 2021 red carpet premiere of No Time To Die, they looked every inch the power couple. Kate stunned in a stunning Jenny Packham caped dress, while William looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo.

Prince William appeared elegant at the wedding of Olivia Henson and the Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral. He was wearing a morning suit and sporting his £5,500 Omega ‘Seamaster Professional’ watch on his wrist. It was a gift from his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William looks dapper in a smart suit and tie while traveling by train to Cardiff on June 11.

The stylist is credited with replacing William’s favorite Asics sneakers, which he wore for a decade, with a newer Adidas style.

His baggy chinos and V-neck sweaters, in varying shades of blue, were also swapped for sleek jackets and fitted pants.

The stylist has curated several of Kate’s most spectacular tour wardrobes, including those in New Zealand and Canada, helping her evolve from girl-next-door to queen-in-waiting.

Natasha, who prefers online shopping, helps William and Kate plan outfits for official engagements and overseas tours by shopping from a range of designer and high street brands.

Prince William looks every inch the statesman as he stands alongside world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

During the recent D-Day commemoration on Omaha Beach in Normandy, William was impeccably dressed in a single-breasted black suit.

He paired it with John Lobb Oxford shoes, his Army Air Corps striped tie, and military medals.

The next day, he looked elegant in a morning suit at the wedding of Olivia Henson and the Duke of Westminster, which took place at Chester Cathedral.

Eagle-eyed followers would also have noticed William’s £5,500 Omega ‘Seamaster Professional’ watch.

The prized accessory was a gift from his late mother, Princess Diana, and it is believed that he never leaves home without it.