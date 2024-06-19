Prince William shares a sweet moment with Princess Eugenie, playfully teasing her during a day out at Royal Ascot.

Prince William shared a sweet moment with his cousin Princess Eugenie as the two attended Royal Ascot in Berkshire today.

The Prince of Wales, 41, was seen gently mocking his younger cousin, lightly mocking her choice of headdress.

Eugenie, whose parents are Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew opted for a pink outfit for his day at the races.

The 34-year-old paired her dress with a baby pink hat, with a long tassel, which It fell almost to his neck.

To complete the ensemble, she wore light makeup, pairing bright peach cheeks with full lashes and glossy lips.

Prince William (right) shared a joke with his younger cousin Princess Eugenie (left) on day two at Royal Ascot.

The Prince of Wales smiled playfully at Eugenie, who tried to hold on to his thick pink tassel.

In a cheeky display of affection, William playfully waved the tassel as it fell in front of his cousin’s smiling face.

Royal Ascot, a five-day horse racing event held annually at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, is a major event on the social calendar.

And it is popular with many royals, notably the late Queen Elizabeth II, who loved the breed so much that, after her death, some thought The Firm’s connection with it might end.

However, King Charles has attended both Royal Ascots during his reign so far.

Prince William not only spent the day making fun of his cousins, but he demonstrated his good nature and gentlemanly heart after helping his mother-in-law out of a difficult situation.

Carole Middleton was making her first public appearance after her daughter’s cancer diagnosis when she had the misfortune of ending up with her heel stuck in the grass.

William offered his hand for her to grab after the heel of his right shoe got caught in the grass.

The pair were seen laughing about the shoe mishap as they walked together and joined other guests.

Prince William (pictured, right) with Princess Beatrice (pictured, center) and her sister Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie, 34, wore summery makeup, combining peach blush with thick eyelashes and glossy lips.

The cousins ​​(pictured) seemed to enjoy spending some time together at Royal Ascot today.

Carole Middleton affectionately put her arm around Eugenie, who wore her hair up, revealing her unusual tattoo.

At one point, Eugenie was seen reaching out to Carole, who affectionately hugged the princess as they chatted.

With her hair up, the princess’s tattoo, a circle just behind her ear, was visible.

The tattoo was first seen when he attended the National Platinum Jubilee Service.

Although Eugenie has never revealed the meaning behind her tattoo, some believe that the circles may represent the cycle of life and death, or may symbolize perfection, wholeness, and wholeness.