Prince William makes surprise, secret visit to meet MI6 spies

Prince William has made a surprise visit to meet with spies from the Secret Intelligence Service.

The Prince of Wales met on Thursday afternoon with officials from the foreign intelligence service, also known as MI6, which deals with and protects the UK from risks abroad.

The visit was not made public in advance and only later appeared in the Court Circular, the daily list of official royal engagements, which is published the following day.

The entry in the court circular stated simply “The Prince of Wales visited the Secret Intelligence Service this afternoon” without providing location or additional details.

It is not known whether the prince met MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore, codenamed ‘C’, or what was discussed during the engagement.

A general view of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) building on the bank of the Thames

Kensington Palace declined to provide further information about the visit.

William, as Duke of Cambridge, made a similar visit in 2022, just hours before Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Once again, the meeting was not made public until the day after the February 24 meeting, although it was thought to have been planned for a long time.

No further details about the visit were revealed, including who he met and what was discussed.

It is not known whether the threat of war in Ukraine was discussed during the prince’s visit to headquarters.

The Duke also visited MI6 headquarters in London with the now Princess of Wales in 2012.

MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore, codenamed ‘C’, became head of the intelligence service in 2020

In 2019, he also spent three weeks working with MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to learn how the UK’s security and intelligence agencies work.

“These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe,” he said at the time.

“They work in secret and often cannot even tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face.”

In March, MI6 launched a recruitment drive to hire more spies of black and Asian origin.

The first black spy to give a live interview told BBC Radio 1Xtra that working for MI6 was more exciting than James Bond, the fictional MI6 spy who serves king and country.