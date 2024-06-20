Prince William joins millions of English fans showing a range of emotions as the Three Lions suffer a devastating draw against Denmark.

Prince William ditched the traditional royal image of a stiff upper lip today by showing a range of emotions as he watched England take on Denmark at the Euros.

The Prince of Wales, 41, looked delighted when captain Harry Kane scored the opening goal in Frankfurt, before looking nervous when Denmark equalized and tense until the final whistle blew.

He was joined by his distant cousin, King Frederick of Denmark, and his 13-year-old daughter, Princess Josephine, for the game.

Despite the draw that put England top of the group, millions of English fans were disappointed by the lackluster performance.

And William, a keen football fan and president of the FA, was no exception, sitting on the edge of his seat throughout the harrowing match.

William jumped during the first goal, looking ecstatic to celebrate Kane’s first goal.

William started the game by singing the national anthem.

The future king chatted with others during the game.

He stoically began singing the national anthem, before jumping up to celebrate when Harry Kane put England ahead.

At one point, the future king placed his hands on his head, apparently dismayed by the Three Lions’ sloppy defense.

Despite supporting England, William remained a statesman when he joined Princess Josephine and King Frederick of Denmark.

He later stood between William and his father as the three royals posed for a photograph that was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X (formerly Twitter) account just before the match began.

The photograph was titled: “May the best team win” and was illustrated with the flag of Denmark, the flag of England and a soccer ball.

England’s battle against Denmark ended in a 1-1 stalemate after the Three Lions failed to roar into their second Euro clash tonight, as Prince William, an army of WAGs and millions more at home cheered in vain to Gareth Southgate’s men.

William joined tens of thousands of fans at the Frankfurt Arena tonight.

Prince William is seen singing the national anthem at the Frankfurt Arena

William is the president of the FA and an Aston Villa fan.

His face reflects the nation: William looked disappointed when the game ended

Despite the disappointing result, William and Frederik shook hands at the end of the match.

The couple seemed in good spirits and sporty despite being on opposite sides.

The teams had got off to the perfect start when England captain Harry Kane had a shot on target after 18 minutes, but his shot was denied by Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand’s lightning strike 10 minutes before half-time.

England’s star-studded team, who beat Serbia in a nervy 1-0 win on Sunday, have the support of their WAGs and the nation as the tournament favorites try to go one step further to Euro 2020 , when they lost to Italy in the final at Wembley.

But the team was booed at full time by the dejected traveling fans after a lackluster performance in Frankfurt.

The royals jumped out of their seats and celebrated passionately when Kane opened the scoring with a close-range shot after Kyle Walker burst down the right flank and cleared the ball.

The Frankfurt Arena erupted as Kane, who now plays his club football in Germany for Bayern Munich, walked away in celebration, while pints were thrown into the air in fan zones and pubs across England.

One is not happy! William seemed upset as he watched the Three Lions play.

Prince William is hoping to get an early birthday present with an England victory. He is pictured with Denmark’s King Frederik X.

Prince William is at England’s crucial Euro clash against Denmark in Germany tonight

The Prince of Wales gives his thumbs up before kick-off tonight

The distant cousins ​​were in good spirits throughout the game.

But the celebrations were short-lived as Hjulmand silenced the England fans when he scored a sensational shot from outside the area, leaving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helpless as the ball hit the post.

England fans thought they were back in front when Phil Foden hit the post in a rare positive moment with his own long-range shot ten minutes into the second half.

But amid another disappointing performance, Southgate rolled the dice with just over 20 minutes remaining, bringing on Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins and Eberechi Eze in place of Foden, Saka and even Kane.

And it almost paid off as Bellingham put Watkins behind immediately, but his attempt was saved by Kasper Schmeichel. Pickford was then called into action by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as tensions grew in the closing stages.

Prince William celebrates passionately after Harry Kane puts England ahead

Prince William celebrated wildly when England scored early on, but in the end he seemed unimpressed.

Dejected members of the England squad are leaving full-time after a disappointing performance.

With five minutes left, Denmark almost took the three points with a shot from Højbjerg again, but it went just wide.

The match ended 1-1, leaving England top of Group C with four points from two games, with a game remaining against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Before kick-off, the Prince of Wales joined England players and fans in singing the national anthem and gave a thumbs up to show he was feeling positive about tonight’s match.

William was seen chatting to Denmark’s King Frederik X as the royal joined tens of thousands of fans at the Frankfurt Arena, with millions more watching from home.

In the UK, fans started drinking early in hundreds of pubs, bars and fan zones, with many working from home or even taking the day off to watch the match, which started at 5pm on BBC One.