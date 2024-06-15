Prince Louis yawns, scrunches his face, and plays with a curtain as the bored royal steals the spotlight (again!) in Trooping the Color.

This is the adorable moment Prince Louis wasn’t impressed by the Trooping the Color ceremony.

The young royal, loved by many royal fans thanks to his expressive behaviour, was caught on camera scrunching up his face while Kate, 42, appeared to crouch down to talk to her son on a balcony at Horse Guards For the.

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales was also captured yawning at the event, which normally consists of more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, 400 musicians and a flyover of 70 aircraft.

At one point, the cheeky six-year-old Prince was even caught pulling the cord on the blinds while chatting to his mother.

Louis, who was wearing a double-breasted jacket, a pair of shorts, a crisp shirt and a tie, couldn’t hide his facial expressions, much to the delight of royal fans.

And the royal didn’t seem too impressed during the trip, at one point frowning as she stared out the window with her mouth open.

Beaming Princess Charlotte couldn’t help but smile as she appeared alongside her brother Prince George at today’s Trooping the Colour.

Prince William participated in the parade on horseback, while his children appeared with their mother in a carriage.

Kate’s presence will also be reassuring for young people as they watch the flight from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where Prince Louis covered his ears to block out the noise in 2022.

Before her appearance, the princess wrote a touching personal message thanking the public for their support following her cancer diagnosis and revealing that she hopes to attend the traditional ceremonial day.

In March, the princess revealed that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease and that her treatment is ongoing and will continue for several months.

While he will not be returning to his public duties full-time, he revealed that he is now feeling well enough to undertake a small number of public engagements in the coming months.

To celebrate the news, Kensington Palace has also released a stunning new portrait of the princess taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous, which shows her looking good and in a reflective mood.

In her message, the princess says she has been “blown away” by all the kind messages of support and encouragement she has received in recent months.

“It has truly made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times,” she wrote.

Poignantly he reveals that he is making “good progress” but adds: As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.’

He added: ‘My treatment is ongoing and will last a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved with school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start working a little from home.

‘I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all those who have so bravely shared their stories with me.’

The princess first announced that she had cancer on March 22.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked in good spirits as they joined their mother, the Princess of Wales, at Trooping the Color today.

Prince Louis is a firm favorite among royal watchers, who have enjoyed his antics during past royal events.

Lady Louise Windsor with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, in London today

In a very moving video statement, recorded in Windsor, he revealed that he had been diagnosed after serious abdominal surgery in January and was already receiving “preventive” chemotherapy.

In a deeply personal, unprecedented and emotional video message filmed just two days earlier, Catherine revealed that the news had been a “huge shock” and that she and William “have been doing everything they can to process and manage this privately.” for the good of our young family.’

“It’s taken us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them, and reassure them that I’m going to be okay,” she said.

‘As I have told you; I’m doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and peace of mind. As has the love, support and kindness that many of you have shown. It means a lot to both of us.

Kensington Palace said at the time that it would not share details about what type of cancer the princess has or what stage of cancer she is in and asked people not to speculate.

At the time of her abdominal surgery in January, Kensington Palace said it was not cancerous. In March they confirmed again that this was the case and that no test had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, postoperative tests later revealed that cancer “had been present.”

A week ago, the royal apologized for missing a key rehearsal for the event and wrote a letter to the Irish Guards, saying: “I hope to be able to represent you all very soon.”