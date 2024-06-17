Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Drive Royal Fans Wild Over Their ‘Uncanny’ Resemblance to Prince William and Kate Middleton on Buckingham Palace Balcony for Trooping the Color

Royal fans went wild after spotting the “uncanny” similarities between the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two youngest children during Trooping the Colour.

The royal couple appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, as part of the king’s official birthday celebrations. Carlos.

During the RAF flyover, Charlotte and Louis were photographed making expressions that perfectly mirrored their parents, who were standing behind them.

At one point, the Princess of Wales leaned slightly to her right to better see an approaching plane; At the same time, Prince Louis did the same.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was photographed looking thoughtfully into the distance and unknowingly showing the exact same expression as her father.

As typhoons approached Buckingham Palace for the grand finale, the Princess of Wales seemed dazzled by the spectacle.

In front of her, Prince Louis made the same impressed face, while Charlotte imitated her father’s thoughtful look.

After the celebrations were over, a royal fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighted the similarities between the royals in a viral post.

They gushed: ‘This is so much fun for me. The Twins…’

Focusing on Prince Louis, one fan responded: “He’s his replica.”

Another added: ‘OMG! You can see the resemblance and gestures in both photos.

“Charlotte is her father’s double and Louis is his mother’s double.”

Meanwhile, a third said the similarities between Kate and Louis and William and Charlotte were “strange”.

Speaking to FEMAIL, lip reader Juliet Sullivan says Prince Louis made an adorable comment to the Princess of Wales after three RAF typhoons passed over the Palace.

When his mother asked him if he had “liked them,” the six-year-old turned to Kate and said, “Did you see it happen?”

Smiling at her youngest son, the Princess of Wales replied: “Yes!”

Once the flyover was completed, the Royals remained on the balcony to listen to the national anthem.

At first, Princess Charlotte discreetly gave Louis some advice as he appeared to have his hands resting on the balcony.

Charlotte turned to her brother and said, “Louis, put your hands down.”

Saturday’s Trooping the Color was the first time the Princess of Wales has appeared in public following her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

On Friday night, the Princess of Wales released a moving personal statement about her cancer treatment.

The royal said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the past few months.”

“It has really made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times.”

He continued: ‘I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

‘On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.

The princess then went on to say that she was “learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty.”

She signed the statement with: “Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to everyone who has so bravely shared their stories with me.”