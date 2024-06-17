Prince Louis’ Adorable Comment About Kate Middleton and Charlotte’s Big Sister Advice During Trooping the Color Flyover Revealed

The Royal Family put on a very lively show when they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the King’s official birthday celebrations on Saturday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence to view the flyover.

Speaking to FEMAIL, lip reader Juliet Sullivan says Prince Louis made an adorable comment to the Princess of Wales after three RAF typhoons passed over the Palace.

When his mother asked him if he had “liked them,” the six-year-old turned to Kate and said, “Did you see it happen?”

Smiling at her youngest son, the Princess of Wales replied: “Yes!”

Pictured: The Princess of Wales smiles at her youngest son during the Royal Family’s appearance at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color on Saturday.

When they went out onto the balcony for the first time, Prince William told his children where to stand.

He said to them, ‘You stand in front and I will pass in front of you. Go ahead of me.’

Meanwhile, King Charles looked at the crowd and said, “This is lovely!”

As the first helicopters flew over the Palace, William looked at Louis and said, “What a good noise!” Louis then replied: ‘Yes!’

While waiting for the next round of planes to pass, the Prince and Princess of Wales commented on the weather, which varied between heavy rain and sunny intervals on Saturday.

William looked at the sky and said, “The weather is not so bad now.”

The Princess of Wales replied: “Yes, it’s just a downpour now.”

What’s more, Juliet says Prince William and Prince George were happily identifying the planes as they approached the Palace.

At one point, the Prince of Wales leaned over to tell his eldest son: ‘You know that’s a jet.’

Lip reader Juliet Sullivan says William and George (pictured) were happy trying to identify the planes as they approached.

Lip reader Juliet Sullivan says King Charles (pictured with Queen Camilla) commented on the “beautiful” view when he stepped out onto the balcony.

Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Seeing another one in the distance, the king later told his three sons: “They are typhoons.”

The Prince also pointed out the ‘Falcons’ and explained to George, Charlotte and Louis how the ‘military train them’.

At one point, Princess Anne asked her family for help identifying the planes.

The mother of two asked: ‘Is that Voyager? Or the Atlas?

The Duchess of Edinburgh later appeared to comment that some of the planes had been “really quiet”.

King Charles also said during the flyover: ‘Here they come! Look over there.’

As the national anthem began to play, Princess Charlotte was seen telling her brother to “put his hands down.”

Pictured: The Red Arrows flew over London to mark King Charles’ official birthday celebrations on Saturday.

Pictured: RAF aircraft seen approaching Buckingham Palace as part of King Charles’ birthday celebrations.

Once the flyover was completed, the Royals remained on the balcony to listen to the national anthem.

At first, Princess Charlotte discreetly gave Louis some advice as he appeared to have his hands resting on the balcony.

Charlotte turned to her brother and said, “Louis, put your hands down.”

Saturday’s Trooping the Color was the first time the Princess of Wales has appeared in public following her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

On Friday night, the Princess of Wales released a moving personal statement about her cancer treatment.

The royal said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the past few months.

“It has really made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times.”

He continued: ‘I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

‘On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.

The princess then went on to say that she was “learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty.”

She signed the statement with: “Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to everyone who has so bravely shared their stories with me.”