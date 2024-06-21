Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ budget-friendly wardrobe for a sweet birthday tribute to Prince William, including a £9 Next T-shirt

The Princess of Wales has often shown her support for Britain’s High Street in her own outfits, but now it looks like her children are doing the same.

Kate took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of her husband jumping off some sand dunes with Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, in Norfolk last month.

The adorable snap, shared today to mark the Prince of Wales’s birthday, showed the royal children’s love for the high street.

Prince Louis donned a £9 relaxed-fit tie-dye short-sleeved T-shirt from Next, which he paired with navy shorts.

His older brother George opted for a navy blue Nike JD Sports t-shirt which retails for £15 and completed the look with blue chino shorts.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a black and white striped top and denim shorts.

In the snap, William smiled wearing casual pink shorts and a navy jumper as he jumped into the sand dunes with his children.

Despite her position as a royal, Kate is known to sport several major brands on a regular basis.

Some of her favorites have been Marks & Spencer, Boden, LK Bennett, Whistles, Zara, Jigsaw, GAP, REISS and Superga.

Last year, Kate once again showed her and her children’s love for streetwear outfits as she shared a Mother’s Day snap.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released two new images of Kate spending quality time with her children at the Sandringham estate.

The images were part of a set taken privately at the Norfolk estate in 2022 by one of his favorite (and trusted) photographers, Matt Porteous.

They were posted on Instagram along with a caption that read: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours.”

The first image showed the mother of three posing in a tree in Norfolk surrounded by her children. The second image of her showed her cradling her youngest son, Prince Louis.

The photo of the three boys and their mother shows the quartet wearing matching outfits in complementary shades of blue and white.

Prince George, nine, wears a £55 Ralph Lauren polo shirt, £40 navy Charlie Chino shorts from Trotters’ Thomas Brown collection and £30 Nike Revolution trainers.

Her younger sister, Princess Charlotte, is dressed in a blue denim jumpsuit embroidered with strawberries and red pompoms. From Spanish brand Sfera, the suit is thought to have cost just £17.

Charlotte teamed the outfit with a simple pair of £30 blue Hampton Canvas pumps.

The youngest royal in the image, Prince Louis, wears a blue and white striped polo and pale blue chino shorts from Trotters worth £40.

Meanwhile, Kate re-worn some trusty pieces from her wardrobe, including a £255 Mih Jeans blouse, her £18 Orelia hoop earrings and a classic pair of £59 white Superga trainers.

She has been hailed as “Queen of High Street” for championing mid-range clothing within the average woman’s budget.

Kate wore a £50 blue Zara dress the day after her wedding on April 29, 2011.

The newlyweds spent the night at Buckingham Palace, before leaving for an undisclosed location in the UK for their honeymoon.

The princess looked gorgeous in a blue Zara dress which cost just £49.99 at the time.

Kate, who often re-wears her outfits, opened a CADA charity shop in 2016, in Holt, where she wore the same Zara dress.