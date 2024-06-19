Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco hold hands as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony, while adorable twins Gabriella and Jacques look too cool for school in dark shades.

2021: HEALTH PROBLEMS, 10 MONTHS IN SOUTH AFRICA AND ADMISSION TO A SWISS TREATMENT CENTER

January 27: Charlene appears with Albert at the Holy Devotion ceremony in Monaco.

March 18 – Charlene appears at the monument to the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa.

April 2: Charlene posts a photo on Instagram of herself, Albert, and her twins Jacques and Gabriella for Easter from an unknown location.

May 8: Albert, Jacques and Gabriella attend a Grand Prix event in Monaco without Charlene.

May 18: Charlene shares her first photo from her conservation trip in South Africa.

June 3: New photos emerge of Charlene on her conservation trip.

June 5: Charlene puts on a united front as she shares a photo with her family to mark her niece’s fifth birthday with her brother and Albert’s family and the twins in South Africa.

June 24 – Charlene’s foundation releases a statement saying the royal is unable to travel and is undergoing procedures for an ear, nose and throat infection.

July 2: Charlene and Albert celebrate their 10th anniversary separately. “This year will be the first time I will not be with my husband on our anniversary in July, which is difficult and saddens me,” Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene said in a statement.

August 13: Charlene undergoes a four-hour operation. The reason is not announced.

August 25: Charlene shares photos of Prince Albert, Gabriella and Jacques visiting her in South Africa.

September 1: Charlene is admitted under an alias to Netcare Alberlito Hospital after suddenly ‘collapsing’.

September 2: Charlene is discharged, with a statement from the Palais Princier saying: “Her Highness is closely monitored by her medical team who said her condition was not of concern.”

September 30: Charlene posts a stylish video promoting her anti-poaching campaign from her refuge in South Africa.

October 3 – Princess Charlene shares a photo of herself smiling in front of a Bible in her first photo since being released from hospital following her health scare.

October 6: Albert tells RMC radio that Charlene is “ready to come home.”

October 8, 2021: Princess undergoes more surgeries in South Africa

November 8: Charlene returns to Monaco. Prince Albert said that within hours it became clear that she was unwell.

November 13, 2021: Prince Albert attends Expo 2020 in Dubai without Princess Charlene. Upon his return from the trip, Prince Albert held an intervention with Charlene’s brothers and a sister-in-law in which Charlene ‘confirmed’ that she would seek ‘real medical treatment’ outside of Monaco.

November 16 – The royal household confirms that Princess Charlene will not attend the National Day celebrations on November 19.

November 17 – Prince Albert reveals that Princess Charlene has left Monaco and is recovering at a secret location.

November 19 – Prince Albert reveals that Charlene is in a treatment center “elsewhere in Europe” after a family intervention.

Nov. 25: Sources tell Page Six that Princess Charlene “almost died” after sinus surgery and “lost almost half her body weight” because she “couldn’t swallow.” They also said it was “unfair” to portray her as someone who struggles with mental health issues.

December 11: Royal breaks her silence on Instagram to wish her twins Jacques and Gabriella a happy seventh birthday.

December 24 – Princess Charlene of Monaco is still “months away from recovery” but will join Prince Albert and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielle, to spend Christmas at the treatment centre.

2022: ROAD TO RECOVERY

January 25 – Princess Charlene celebrates her 44th birthday alone – Royal shares slideshow of snaps from happier times featuring Prince Albert, her children and her swimming career as she continues to receive treatment outside Monaco.

March 14: Palace announces that Charlene is back in Monaco, but will take time to “further strengthen her health before gradually resuming her official duties.”

April 17: Charlene appears for the first time in a family portrait to celebrate Easter.

April 30 – Charlene makes her first public appearance since leaving a treatment center while attending the Monaco E-Prix with Prince Albert.

May 7 – The royal makes her second public appearance at the Sainte Dévote rugby tournament.

May 10 – French media claim Prince Albert has agreed to pay his wife £10 million a year to ensure she fulfills her role as consort.

May 25 – Princess Charlene continues her return to public life at the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards with her daughter, Princess Gabriella.

May 28 – Princess Charlene continues her return to public life by joining Prince Albert in F1 in Monaco for the first time since 2019.

June 6 – Prince Albert says he was hurt by “vicious” rumors about his wife’s absence from Monaco and that his family “missed the princess very much.”

June 16: Princess Charlene appears somber in an all-black ensemble for a Catholic festival

June 18 – Princess Charlene of Monaco looks glamorous in an all-green ensemble as she steps out with Prince Albert for the opening ceremony of the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

June 23: Albert and Charlene attend the opening of a scientific exhibition with their children in Oslo – their first visit abroad since returning to public duties.

July 4th: Albert and Charlene! Monaco’s royals hold hands in new portrait to mark 11 years of marriage

July 5: Charlene visits the Princess Grace Hospital Center in her first solo engagement since her return to Monaco.

July 9: Albert attends the Rose Ball in Monaco without his wife, despite it being the highlight of the social calendar.

July 18: Royal joins Prince Albert at the 73rd Red Cross Gala in Monte Carlo

July 20: A couple visits the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Francis.

September 4: Charlene joins Prince Albert and their children Gabriella and Jacques for a rare family appearance at a traditional picnic in Monaco.

September 6: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco take their 7-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella to class on their first day back after the summer holidays.

September 12 – A couple attends a memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

September 19: Princess Charlene attends the Queen’s funeral in London with her husband, Prince Albert.

October 4 and 5: Princess Charlene surprises with a surprise solo visit to Paris Fashion Week

October 21 – Princess Charlene of Monaco makes an emotional solo visit to an animal shelter as she sends “all her love” to her fans following her return to royal duties.

November 8 – The royal couple attends the annual Princess Grace Awards in New York.

November 16 – Princess Charlene attends the Monaco Red Cross Christmas gift distribution with Prince Albert.

November 19-20: Princess Charlene attends Monaco’s National Day celebrations with Prince Albert and presents awards at the World Rugby Awards 2022 ceremony.

December 2: Princess Charlene takes her seven-year-old twins to Monaco’s Christmas village with her model niece Charlotte Casiraghi.

December 13: Attends the Monaco Red Cross Christmas gift distribution with her husband, Prince Albert.

December 14: Family attends Christmas tree ceremony in Monaco

December 15 – Princess Charlene of Monaco reveals she feels “much better” and has “much more energy” after a long health crisis in an interview with Monaco Matin, her first since returning to royal duties.

December 21: Royal family releases elegant family Christmas card

December 23: ‘Proud’ Prince Albert praises Princess Charlene for ‘turning things around in an incredible way’ after a long health crisis, saying she had a ‘very difficult year’