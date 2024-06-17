Pretty in pink! Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looks radiant in a floral dress as she attends the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, certainly made a radiant guest when she attended the ancient Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday.

The royal, 59, stunned in a gorgeous combination of cream, pink and peach colors as she arrived at the traditional service held at St. George’s Chapel.

Sophie joined other royals including the King, Queen and Prince William at the ceremony commemorating the ancient Order of the Garter.

The elegant royal donned Zimmermann’s Matchmaker floral midi dress, which featured an intricate print of leaves and pink flowers.

She paired the look with a gorgeous matching Jane Taylor hat, previously worn at Trooping of the Color in 2022 and at a garden party last year.

Garter Day sees Ladies and Knights of the Order of the Garter, the country’s oldest and highest-ranking Order of Chivalry, descend the hill from the State Apartments at Berkshire Castle to St George’s Chapel, dressed in white feather hats and dark blue velvet robes, observed. by crowds of spectators.

Sophie stood among them as poised as ever as she watched the royal procession pass by, including the King, Queen, Prince William and her husband, Prince Edward.

Prince Edward sweetly acknowledged his wife as the celebration passed outside the chapel.

Other royals who attended the traditional celebration commemorating the ancient Order of the Garter included Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester.

The King’s appearance comes just two days after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, where he was joined by the Princess of Wales, also a cancer patient.

Queues lasting more than two hours had formed outside the castle this morning, with visitors bringing camping chairs as they prepared for a long wait to enter.

While the main castle was closed to the public today, people queued to see those attending the service from 3pm at St George’s Chapel inside the grounds.

The installation of new Companions of the Order, including composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber, who has been appointed a Knight Companion, will take place during the service.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the annual service of the Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel.

Sophie was seen watching the procession, where her husband Prince Edward sweetly recognized her.

Theater impresario Lord Lloyd Webber, whose hit musicals include The Phantom Of The Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will also attend a private investiture in the castle’s Garter Throne Room earlier in the day.

The Duchess of Gloucester will also be inducted as Royal Lady of the Garter, as will Lord Kakkar, emeritus professor of surgery at University College London, and Air Chief Marshal Lord Peach, who have been appointed Knight Companions.

Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.

After the general election was called, Buckingham Palace said the royal family would postpone engagements “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign”, but it was not a blanket ban and visits would be considered on a case-by-case basis. case. .

Last Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Baroness Manningham-Buller, former director general of MI5, had been appointed as the new chancellor of the Order of the Garter.

Lady Manningham-Buller, who worked for more than 30 years in the intelligence service, including five years as director general, was appointed to the role by the King.

The decision is a gift from the king, made without consulting ministers, and from today the peer becomes the first woman to hold the position since the office was created in 1475, and will succeed the Duke of Abercorn, retiring after 12 years.

Prince William speaks with Prince Edward as they arrive at the Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle today.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for the Order of the Garter service in Windsor today

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William at the Order of the Garter service today

Lady Manningham-Buller holds a peerage in the House of Lords and was appointed a Dame Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, after retiring from MI5 seven years earlier.

The main objective of his work with MI5 was the fight against terrorism, both international and domestic, and during his tenure terrorists launched the 7/7 attacks in London and terrorism risk assessments were made public.

Charles also appointed Lord Ashton of Hyde, a former Conservative chief whip in the Lords, to the largely ceremonial role of Master of the Horse.

In centuries past the incumbent was responsible for the sovereign’s horses, carriages and travel arrangements and today he is the titular head of the Royal Mews, looking after royal vehicles such as Bentleys and state carriages.

Lord Ashton will replace the serving Master of the Horse, Lord de Mauley, whose last major duty was to ride at the Trooping the Color ceremony, as holders of the post are present when the Royal Mews supports state occasions.