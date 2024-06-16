Prestigious Dulwich Prep, whose alumni include BBC’s John Simpson, abandons use of tribal names over fears of ‘cultural appropriation’

He may not be the last of the Mohicans, but BBC veteran John Simpson last night took aim at his former school after he ruled out using Native American tribes for his house system.

Dulwich Prep London, a boys’ fee-paying school, considers the old names to be “cultural appropriation.” He says the changes respond to concerns raised by some parents.

But critics have decried the rebranding. Since 1916, pupils at the school, whose alumni also included the actor Hugh Bonneville, have been housed in one of four houses. Mr Simpson, BBC world affairs editor, was in the Mohican house.

Another house, Deerfeet, was named in honor of an Indian runner known as Deerfoot. The others, Chippeway and Ojibwas, were named after the Ojibwa people of the Great Lakes of the United States and Canada, also known as Chippewa.

Deerfeet will now be called Lamassu, a mythical creature from Mesopotamia that had a human head and the body of a bull. The other three houses will be Phoenix, Pegasus and Gryphon.

Simpson told The Mail on Sunday: “I’m really bummed that something fundamental to every Dulwich Prep child’s experience – who among us doesn’t remember whether they were Chippeway, Deerfeet, Mohican or Ojibwa? – is being phased out.

‘Being Mohican, a house for bright but clumsy and not very athletic children, marked my future. I guess it doesn’t matter to what is a very good school today, but it does matter to everyone who was there, no matter how old they are now.

‘And to what end? So Native Americans won’t accuse Dulwich of cultural appropriation? Please. They have better things to do.

Historian Lord Andrew Roberts said: “How racist of Dulwich Prep to remove these noble tribal names that celebrate Native American culture and replace them with pure Harry Potter names like Gryphon.”

In her letter to her former students, Louise Davidson, the school’s principal, wrote: “For more than a century, the school has looked to Native American culture as an inspiration and a way to help our students understand how to lead a good The reason for its adoption was one of gratitude and hope, which remains its core today.

“We recognize that as society’s understanding of history evolves and as research has included advice from the National Congress of American Indians, we have decided to stop using tribes as our house system.”