Premier League Schedule 2024-25 CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE: Discover your team’s full fixture list for next season

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024-25 season have been revealed and what the first round of fixtures are.

Defending champions Manchester City begin the defense of their title against Chelsea, who are once again under new leadership with Enzo Maresca on Sunday, August 18 (16:30 KO).

Meanwhile, Arne Slot begins his new life as Liverpool head coach as they head to the Portman Road stadium to take on newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The Dutch manager will lead his team into his predecessor Jurgen Klopp’s doomed 12.30pm Saturday kick-off against Kieran McKenna’s side.

Leicester City marks its return to the Premier League with a tough opening tie against Tottenham at the King Power.

The full schedule for the 2024-25 Premier League season has been published

The only game on the opening day of the Premier League will see Erik Ten Hag’s men host Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday, August 16 (8:00 p.m.).

The Red Devils hope to put last season’s struggles behind them and focus on starting the season strongly and building on their FA Cup victory against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Other notable matches from the first week include Arsenal vs Wolves and West Ham vs Aston Villa.

