Premature baby allegedly targeted by Lucy Letby in attempted murder by neonatal nurse was well before suddenly deteriorating, court hears

A doctor who delivered a premature baby allegedly attacked by neonatal nurse Lucy Letby today told a jury the baby was initially fine.

Dr James Smith, a locum registrar, said Baby K was born feet first and weighed 692g at 2.12am on February 17, 2016.

They immediately wrapped the baby in plastic to keep her warm and placed a mask over her face so they could give her two sets of inflation breaths to inflate her lungs.

Medical notes recorded that Baby K was initially limp and dark in color. However, both factors were to be expected in a premature baby.

The baby was breathing on her own within four minutes, and six minutes after birth her saturation levels had increased to 85 percent.

The medical staff went through a standard resuscitation process, which included an intubation procedure performed by Dr. Smith.

Letby, 34, is accused of trying to kill Baby K by displacing a breathing tube two hours after her birth.

The former nurse is currently serving 14 life sentences after being convicted last August of murdering seven babies in her care and attempting to murder six others.

The jury in his original trial could not reach a verdict in the Baby K case. In the retrial for attempted murder, Letby pleaded not guilty.

Dr Smith told the jury at Manchester Crown Court that he remembered being told a “25-week-old” was expected to be born during the shift which began on February 16, 2016. a “25 week person” was to be born.

Shortly before the birth, he asked one of the nurses to call the on-call consultant, Ravi Jayaram, so he could be present. The consultant remained throughout the resuscitation process.

Dr. Smith said Baby K needed to be intubated due to her small size and short gestation. He made three attempts to perform what was a “technically very difficult” intubation, and finally succeeded when he used a smaller 2.0 tube.

He didn’t remember seeing any significant bleeding during the process. If he had done so, he would have given it to his senior colleague.

Dr. Jayaram was present the entire time, but at no point did he feel the need to intervene because “he had confidence in me.”

The general clinical picture in the minutes after Baby K was born was that it had been ‘a good resuscitation and the baby is stable’.

Dr. Smith recalled being out of the room at the time Baby K suffered “sudden desaturation” a short time later.

When she walked in, she saw Dr. Jayaram on the right side of the incubator, trying to bag the baby through his ET tube.

“I was trying to manually insert a bag through the tube, but it was unsuccessful. I remember walking in and saying, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on? I asked him if he wanted me to intubate me again. So she took out the tube and gave him breaths while I assembled the equipment. Then I perform the intubation.’

Reintubation required two attempts and Baby K was given a single dose of morphine to help her calm down.

Simon Driver, prosecuting, asked what he understood to have been the cause of the collapse. Dr. Smith responded: “The cause seemed to be that the tube had become dislodged.”

Cross-examined by Letby’s lawyer, Ben Myers KC, he maintained that resuscitation had gone well and that the baby’s initial darkness and limpness was “not at all unusual.”

He said one reason the first intubation might not work was that the tube might not pass through the vocal cords, so a smaller tube would be needed.

This was “probably” the reason why a larger tube size was initially used.

Myers said that was the answer he had given during Letby’s first trial. The doctor agreed that this was the case.

The lawyer asked if there was any “danger” in using a tube that was too small. Dr. Smith said it was a situation that had never occurred to him and that he believed the tube was working correctly.

Mr Myers said that in relation to Baby K’s first desaturation, Dr Jayaram’s notes had not mentioned any tubes that had become dislodged.

Dr. Smith said he did not recall seeing any blood-stained secretions during reintubation, nor any signs of trauma. If he had done it, he would have given it to Dr. Jayaram, who was “right there.”

He agreed that there was no record indicating whether the tube had been checked or whether it was clean.

Mr. Myers asked about Baby K’s second desaturation around 6:15 a.m., when Dr. Jayaram removed the 6.5 cm deep tube to 6 cm. Dr. Smith said that was to see if it had any effect on oxygen saturation levels.

The trial continues.