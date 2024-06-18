Powerful 4.9 magnitude earthquake kills four, injures at least 120 in Iran

At least four people were killed and 120 injured on Tuesday in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that shook the northeastern Iranian city of Kashmar, state media reported.

The earthquake occurred at 1:24 p.m. local time (9:54 a.m. British time), the governor of Kashmar, Hajatollah Shariatmadari, said on state television, giving the number of victims.

Thirty-five people were hospitalized, he said, adding that the earthquake mostly damaged dilapidated buildings in urban and rural areas of the city.

State television broadcast images of the earthquake’s aftermath showing rescuers working on a street where all buildings were reduced to rubble.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

A photo provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society shows people inspecting damage after an earthquake hit Kashmar in Razavi Khorasan province, northeastern Iran, on June 18, 2024.

A destroyed building in Kashmar, Iran, after a 4.9 magnitude earthquake

Several buildings collapsed and many people are believed to be still buried under the rubble.

Iran sits on several tectonic plates and is often hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake early last year killed three people and injured more than 800 in the country’s mountainous northwest, near the border with Turkey.

And in one of the world’s deadliest disasters, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake killed more than 31,000 people in the southeastern Iranian city of Bam in 2003.

