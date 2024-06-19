Postpartum depression nearly DOUBLES risk of heart attacks and strokes, study reveals

Women diagnosed with depression at the time of giving birth could have almost double the risk of heart problems later in life, a study suggests.

People diagnosed with perinatal depression (including postpartum depression and depression during pregnancy) may be at increased risk for heart problems, including high blood pressure; heart disease and heart failure up to 20 years later.

Swedish researchers said links between childbirth-related depression and long-term risk of cardiovascular disease are “largely unknown” as they published a study that followed women for more than a decade.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, examined data from nearly 56,000 women diagnosed with perinatal depression between 2001 and 2014.

Their information was compared to nearly 546,000 who had babies during the same period and were not diagnosed with perinatal depression.

About 6.4 percent of women with perinatal depression were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, almost double the rate among women without this mental health condition (file image)

The women were followed for an average of 10 years, and some were monitored for up to 20 years after diagnosis.

About 6.4 percent of women with perinatal depression were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease during follow-up, compared with 3.7 percent of those who were not diagnosed with depression.

The researchers found that people diagnosed with perinatal depression had a 36 percent increased risk of cardiovascular disease during the follow-up period.

Women diagnosed with depression before giving birth had a 29 percent higher risk.

While those diagnosed with postpartum depression were 42 percent more likely to develop heart disease, they found.

The results were “more pronounced” in women who had not suffered from depression before pregnancy, the authors said.

They said the elevated risk was found across all types of cardiovascular disease, drawing special attention to women’s higher chances of developing ischemic heart disease, heart failure and high blood pressure.

Dr Emma Brann, from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, said: “Our findings may help identify people who are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease, so that measures can be taken to reduce this risk.”

‘We know that perinatal depression is preventable and treatable, and for many people it is the first episode of depression they have experienced.

“Our findings offer further reasons to ensure that maternal care is holistic, paying equal attention to physical and mental health.

«It is still unclear how and through what pathways perinatal depression leads to cardiovascular disease. We need to do more research to understand this so we can find the best ways to prevent depression and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.’

The academics also analyzed data on sisters, where available, and found that the increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease remained in the sister who experienced perinatal depression compared to her sister who had not experienced perinatal depression.

Women who suffered from perinatal depression had a 20 percent higher risk of heart disease compared to their sisters.

“The slightly smaller difference in risk between sisters suggests that genetic or familial factors may be partly involved,” Dr. Brann said.

«Other factors could also intervene, such as the relationship between other forms of depression and cardiovascular diseases. These include alterations in the immune system, oxidative stress and lifestyle changes implicated in major depression.”