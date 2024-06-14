Post Office hero Alan Bates honored with knighthood after shamed Paula Vennells handed him back his CBE in the wake of ITV’s hit drama about the Horizon scandal.

Alan Bates was knighted in the King’s Birthday Honors on Friday after his historic campaign for justice for hundreds of wrongly convicted postmasters.

The former deputy postmaster was honored alongside former prime minister Gordon Brown, artist Tracey Emin and actress Imelda Staunton, and hundreds of community heroes.

The list celebrated campaigners and charity fundraisers alongside celebrities and sports stars, including knighthoods for cyclist Mark Cavendish and Mail writer Niall Ferguson, and damehood for fashion designer Anya Hindmarch.

The top award went to Mr Brown, who said he was “a bit embarrassed” to be named a Companion of Honor and would prefer to recognize “unsung local heroes”.

Perhaps the most popular award was a knighthood for Bates, whose legal battle against the Post Office was dramatized by ITV earlier this year.

Sir Alan campaigned tirelessly on behalf of hundreds of postmasters who were wrongly convicted of fraud, while the Post Office covered up the real culprit – its new IT system.

Alan Bates, pictured outside his post office in March 2000, played a crucial role in highlighting problems with the post office’s Horizon computer system.

Sir Alan, who had previously turned down an OBE while Postmaster Paula Vennells still retained a CBE, said he was “honoured” by the knighthood.

In fact, he found out about it while Ms Vennells was giving evidence at the public inquiry into the scandal, in which hundreds of postmasters were wrongly convicted of fraud while the Post Office covered up problems with the real culprit: its new IT system.

She has been formally stripped of her CBE following the Horizon IT scandal, which has been called the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

Sir Alan insisted his knighthood for services to justice was on behalf of the hundreds of subpostmasters affected by the scandal and the “horrendous things that have happened”.

He laughed at claims that he was a hero, but said he had received hundreds of messages of support, adding: “A lot of people seem to think I should get some kind of recognition for the work I’ve done for them or on their behalf. ‘

In the world of sport, cyclist Cavendish received a knighthood and there were CBEs for fellow athlete Chris Boardman and former Liverpool footballer and Mail columnist Graeme Souness.

Dame Jenny Abramsky, the first editor of Radio 4’s Today programme, was made a Dame Grand Cross and retired High Court judge Lord Etherton was made a Knight Grand Cross.

There were also damehoods for London Stock Exchange chief executive Julia Hoggett, honor killing campaigner Jasvinder Sanghera, and knighthoods for cancer drugs researcher Professor Tony Kouzarides and HSBC president Mark Tucker.

Political satirist Armando Iannucci, actor Alex Jennings, novelist Monica Ali and broadcaster Alan Yentob each received CBEs.

Broadcaster Tania Bryer, BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones, poet and children’s laureate Joseph Coelho and Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera received OBEs.

And there were MBEs for Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon, Countdown lexicographer Susie Dent, Coronation Street actress Shobna Gulati, Boney M singer Liz Mitchell, Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Rose Ayling Ellis, and the M People singer Heather Small.

Sir Alan’s story was dramatized in the recent ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office starring Toby Jones.

Hundreds of volunteers and community heroes were honored for their “exceptional work”, including a double-amputee armed forces veteran who climbed Everest and three parents who raised more than £1.4 million for charity after losing his daughters by suicide.

Former Gurkha soldier Hari Budha Magar became the first double above-knee amputee to reach the summit of Mount Everest last year, 13 years after an explosion while serving in Afghanistan.

While Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen started Three Dads Walking in memory of their daughters: Sophie, 29, Beth, 17, and Emily, 19.

Charity fundraiser Harold Jones, 100, was the oldest recipient and there were eight awards for volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution as it celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Veterans charities were also honoured, including a CBE for former Royal British Legion CEO Charles Byrne.

Patrick and Karen McCourt, who have raised 331 children, received medals from the British Empire.