Post Office betrays postmasters once again: Fury as bungling Post Office publishes names and addresses of nearly 600 people wrongly convicted in Horizon scandal on its website in ‘horrible’ potential data breach

The bungling Post Office has published the names and addresses of the postmasters it pursued during the Horizon scandal.

In what appears to be a stunning data breach, ‘cavalier’ workers printed their private details on their website for anyone to see, the Mail can reveal.

Having ruined many lives by falsely accusing them of theft, the Post Office’s latest betrayal has been branded an insult to injury, with furious victims alerted by the Post Office vowing to “make them pay”.

On the same day that its IT specialists are being questioned in the Horizon investigation, the alleged data breach marks another stunning IT failure for the organization. It posted on its corporate website a dossier of 592 aggrieved postmasters who were involved in suing the Post Office in 2019, showing their full names and home addresses, including zip code, making it easier for anyone to find them. Many are about to receive significant sums of money in compensation for the biggest miscarriage of justice ever committed in Britain, and have expressed their anger at the exposure of their homes.

Humiliatingly, the document containing the details is titled “Confidential Settlement Deed” and explains in black and white that its contents are private. It is even signed by the Post Office’s own senior solicitor and yet it has been published on their website in its entirety.

After the Post Office informed the Post Office this afternoon, it changed its website to remove the offending listing. But the old postmasters are “incandescent.” And the embattled Post Office now potentially faces another investigation, this time by the Information Commissioner, who takes personal data breaches extremely seriously.

This is a redacted version of the document that contains personal data and has been published in its entirety.

Last year the commissioner fined the Ministry of Defense £1m for losing the data of 245 people.

The 592 former postmasters whose home addresses have been published were among the group involved in bringing class action litigation to the High Court against the Post Office in 2019. Hundreds of innocent people were bankrupted, imprisoned or driven to suicide after being wrongly accused of looting their own tills between 1999 and 2015, when money that appeared to be “missing” from their branch accounts was actually the result of glitches in the company’s Horizon computer system.

The list includes those who brought the scandal to life in ITV’s acclaimed four-part drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which sparked national outrage at the way former pillars of their communities were tormented.

Wendy Buffrey, 64, who ran a branch in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, with her husband Doug until their malfunctioning Horizon terminal made up a £36,000 shortfall and she was prosecuted as a thief, said: “I’m incandescent.” I’m so angry. We all thought that they couldn’t do more to us than they had already done.

‘They have to pay for this. It’s yet another thing they’ve done that could potentially destroy one of our lives. They just don’t stop, right?

‘Do people from the outside world know that we are all going to receive compensation payments and that all the details of our house are there? “It’s absolutely horrendous.”

Nichola Arch, 53, falsely accused of burglary at her Chalford Hill post office in Gloucestershire, said: “They appear to be completely incompetent.” Our personal information is available to anyone and that is absolutely disgusting. To say it’s an insult to injury is an understatement of the year.

‘People know that, due to the magnitude of this scandal, they are going to receive compensation. Now, if they have our names and addresses, people know exactly where that money is, and that can cause all kinds of anxiety for victims because they’ll be thinking, ‘God, is someone going to break in?’ It is awful.”

Deirdre Connolly, 54, who ran the post office in Killeter, Northern Ireland, with her husband Darius until they were falsely accused of theft – and even asked if they had “taken the money for the paramilitaries” – He said, ‘I can’t believe it. My home address is on that website? My house, my family… what the fuck?’

Her husband, 53, said: “It’s absolute incompetence.” The fact that they can’t keep people’s names and addresses private tells you everything you need to know about how they run their computer system.

Ron Warmington, the forensic investigator whose company Second Sight was hired to investigate the faulty Horizon system in 2013, said: ‘As if we needed to see another example of Post Office incompetence! This is an extraordinary breach of the confidentiality commitments that the Post Office insisted so strongly that we must all abide by, and forever. It appears that the Post Office deploys far greater firepower to protect its own data than it does to protect data that names its victims.’

Lord Arbuthnot, the peer who has defended postmasters for years, told the Mail: “I long ago stopped expecting much, if anything, from the Post Office, but for them to publish the personal details of the claimants of group litigation is incompetence.

‘Among so many other criminal offenses committed by the Post Office, this alleged data breach is yet another intrusion into the privacy of subpostmasters and their ability to put the matter behind them. And it answers the question of whether Correos has learned and improved: it has not.’

The names and home addresses are contained in a 47-page legal agreement, signed on December 10, 2019, that led the Superior Court class action lawsuit to a mid-trial settlement. The Mail apparently intended to publish a “redacted” version of the legal agreement on its website, with personal details covered in black censorship ink. But instead, the document was published with everyone’s personal data visible.

Raoul Lumb, a partner at law firm SMB who specializes in data protection, said it appeared to be “a notable breach” of UK data protection laws known as GDPR and showed “arrogant disregard for the rights of deputy directors.” of mails”.

He said: ‘The document, which is clearly marked confidential, sets out the names and addresses of each subpostmaster who was a plaintiff in the Alan Bates and others v Post Office litigation.

“It is particularly embarrassing for the Post Office because clause 12 of the document is a clause that explicitly obliges all parties to ‘keep it confidential.’ Given this, it is difficult to see any justification for the Post Office to have made it public without any type of censorship.’

He said the Post Office has a duty to report the breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), adding: “The leak will undoubtedly cause further distress to subpostmasters who have already suffered enough.” The ICO would be expected to take an extremely dim view of the breach given the clear expectation of confidentiality and the vulnerability of the data subjects named in it. I would not be surprised if the commissioner imposes a fine to penalize the Post Office for this apparently very basic failure in the secure management of its data.’

The Post Office said: ‘The document in question has been removed from our website. We are investigating as an urgent priority how it came to be published. We are in the process of notifying the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office, in accordance with our regulatory requirements.’

The ICO said: ‘We have not received any data breach reports on this matter. Organizations must notify the ICO within 72 hours.’