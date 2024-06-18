Portrait of fatherhood: New parents Damien Hirst, 59, and his fiancee, actress Sophie Cannell, 30, photographed with two strollers, one for their newborn and one for their dog.

Most new parents have their hands full pushing a single stroller.

But Damien Hirst has clearly mastered the art of multitasking, pushing one stroller for his newborn baby and another… for his dog.

The 59-year-old artist and his fiancée, actress Sophie Cannell, 30, were seen for the first time this week since their baby was born last month.

The baby was seen being pushed in a diamond-encrusted pram designed by Hirst, known for his pickled shark artwork, and estimated to be worth £50,000.

The couple were eating at their favorite restaurant, Scott’s in Mayfair. The new mother looked casual in a loose-fitting gray T-shirt, gray jogging pants and sneakers as she cradled her son.

Meanwhile, Hirst dressed simply in a black t-shirt and jacket as he enjoyed the family outing. The couple was also joined by friends at the restaurant.

Hirst completed his look with sunglasses and was seen with a napkin on his head to protect himself from the sun.

She completed the look with sunglasses and was seen with a napkin on her head to protect herself from the sun. The couple’s white-haired chihuahua was in a separate stroller. Hirst has previously been seen pushing her beloved dog around London and regularly shares snaps of the animal on his Instagram account.

The new baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is Hirst’s fourth child. He already has three children, Connor Ojala, 28, Cassius Atticus, 23, and Cyrus Joe, 18, with his ex-partner Maia Norman.

Hirst and Cannell have been together since 2018. They were rumored to be engaged in 2021 when Cannell photographed a huge diamond on her ring finger, but neither has confirmed it.

It was previously reported that Hirst met the former dancer at the posh Chiltern Firehouse restaurant, where she used to work as a waitress.

Hirst announced the birth of his son last month on Instagram when he shared a photo of himself holding the baby while playing a game of pool on a phone next to him.

She also posted a photo of Cannell asleep and cuddling the baby with the caption: “Trying to not let the arrival of this beautiful little boy interfere with pool.”

Cannell revealed her pregnancy in November in an Instagram post where she showed off her baby bump to the world while lounging by an indoor pool.

She confirmed the baby’s sex with a caption: “It’s a water boy.” The artist paid tribute to Cannell in 2022 by creating a Medusa sculpture inspired by her body for the London restaurant Bacchanalia.

Hirst is said to be Britain’s richest living artist, with wealth estimated at £300 million. During the 1990s his career was closely linked to that of collector Charles Saatchi.

He became famous for a series of artworks in which dead animals (including a shark, a sheep and a cow) are preserved and displayed, sometimes stuffed, in formaldehyde.