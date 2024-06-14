Porn site XHamster is ordered by a Dutch court to remove revenge porn and any footage showing people who have not given consent, with fines of up to £420,000 per video.

Porn site xHamster has been ordered to remove all images showing Dutch people who have not given permission for their explicit images to be used by an Amsterdam court.

The adult site, owned by Cyprus-based Hammy Media, is one of the largest online providers in the world, with 10 million members.

Dutch campaign group Out of limits filed the case after receiving reports that some films had been uploaded to the site as an act of revenge, while others had been stolen.

Revenge porn is the distribution of sexually explicit images or videos of people without their consent. The material may have been prepared without the knowledge or consent of the individual.

A group of judges at the appeals court in the Dutch capital said the company must remove all unlicensed images within three days or face a fine of 10,000 euros for each illegal video, according to Dutch news.

The porn site will be fined if it does not remove the revenge porn content.

The fines are supposed to increase the longer it takes the company to close the videos up to a maximum of 500,000 euros.

Offlimits said the ruling was a victory for the rights and privacy of victims whose nude images have been published without their consent.

“This ruling underlines the fact that these types of images should not be on the internet unless explicit permission has been given,” said Offlimits director Robert Hoving.

“Porn sites should take more responsibility to ensure that everything is in order for everyone in the photo,” he added.

The recent court order comes just a month after it was announced that new pornography laws would be coming to Australia to crack down on deepfake porn and misogynistic content to help combat rising violence against women.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced $925 million will be allocated over five years to help women escape violent relationships and combat “male extremists’ toxic views about women online” following crisis talks with leaders state on Wednesday.

This includes new legislation to outlaw the non-consensual creation and distribution of deepfake pornography, as well as the sharing of sexually explicit material using artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies.

Deepfake pornography occurs when an image or video has been “convincingly altered and manipulated” to show someone doing or saying something that never happened.