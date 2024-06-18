Police who botched the cow rescue operation by ramming the frightened animal with their patrol car and then handed Beau Lucy over to travelers who charged the owner a ‘recovery fee’ to get her back.

Police officers rammed a cub that had escaped with their patrol car and then handed the animal over to a pair of travelers who later asked its owner for a “recovery fee.”

The animal, named Beau Lucy, was thrown 30ft when it was hit by a Surrey Police 4×4 in Feltham, west London, on Friday.

But instead of calling an emergency vet, officers handed her over to two “members of the public with a trailer”, who offered to keep her temporarily at their small property near Heathrow.

A source told MailOnline: ‘The police handed her over to two men who were there when it happened. They offered to look after Beau Lucy and took her to a farm near Heathrow.

“But when the owner got there, it was a little difficult to get her back. They insisted on being paid to keep her and he had no choice but to cough.

Beau Lucy is now recovering at home, and her owner told Channel 5 News that she is “grumpy and bruised” but is otherwise in “remarkable condition” despite her ordeal.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Following the injury to the cow, two members of the public offered to use their trailer to transport it to a nearby small property accompanied by police.

«Once identified, the owner collected the cow from the small property. Citizens have sought costs for the provision of this transportation service.

‘Surrey Police intend to make a compassionate payment to the owner of the cow. This will cover both the cost of recovering the cow from the site and the cost of immediate critical care of the cow by a veterinarian.

“The latest update we have on the calf’s status is that he continues to recover under veterinary treatment and has been reunited with his flock.”

Yesterday, a farmer and a union boss claimed the police were “probably right” to charge the escaping calf.

Hugh Broom, South East livestock chairman of the National Farmers Union, said that although the images looked “horrific”, officers probably “did the right thing at the time”.

Broom told BBC Radio Surrey: “Although it all seems horrendous, and it is for everyone, they probably did the right thing at the time.”

‘The other option is to shoot the animal. In that environment, would you want to use a rifle in a built-up area on a dark Friday night?

Broom added: “God forbid I had gone the wrong way and the animal ran away and crashed into someone, sent a child flying, sent anyone flying, (which is) perfectly possible, and they were seriously injured or Something worse”.

‘People said, ‘Why didn’t they stop the animal?’

But despite Broom attempting to justify the incident, Beau Lucy’s owner has expressed fears the cow may become infertile.

The calf was designated from birth as a “breeding cow,” saving her a one-way trip to the slaughterhouse in favor of spending her entire life grazing lush pastures with generations of her own offspring.

Cows typically begin calving at around two or three years of age and continue to do so for about a decade.

But the farmer’s friends are concerned that the stress of the attack has left her unable to reproduce, leaving him with no humane way of recouping the investment in her feeding and care if Surrey Police fail to pay compensation.

If Beau Lucy’s injuries prevent her from giving birth, the owner will have wasted thousands of pounds on her at a time when many farmers are struggling to make ends meet.

But her friends insisted that she would prefer she live out her days in an animal sanctuary.

The farmer who owned Beau Lucy described her as “sulking and bruised”, and accused the police of “trying to kill her”.

speaking to SunBeau Lucy’s owner Rob said the calf was “feisty and upset” and “very scared” when he managed to get to her.

He told the newspaper that he is “angry, upset and disgusted,” adding: “We thought they were trying to kill him.”

His wife said police could have called a veterinarian and used a tranquilizer if they were worried.

Rob previously said: ‘I think the video speaks for itself. It was pretty horrible. The method of dealing with the situation was incorrect. It was wrong and I think that is the message we have learned. It could have been handled much better. The videos were a disturbing spectacle.”

He said Beau Lucy is “much better” and recovering well, but added: “Time will tell because we don’t know what internal injuries she might have.” But she eats and hugs her, so there’s always promise when that happens.’