Police were “probably right” to ram a runaway calf with their 4×4, a farmer and union boss has said, but the animal’s owner fears the assault could leave him infertile.

Hugh Broom, South East livestock chairman of the National Farmers Union, said that although the images looked “horrific”, officers probably “did the right thing at the time”.

The 10-month-old cow, named Beau Lucy, suffered scratches and a large cut to her leg when a Surrey Police truck hit her on a residential street in Feltham, west London, on Friday.

The young cow was thrown 30ft before becoming trapped under a bumper after escaping from Staines Moor in Surrey and swimming across a river.

The disturbing images sparked widespread anger and Surrey Police announced yesterday that the officer behind the wheel had been removed from frontline duties pending an investigation.

Broom told BBC Radio Surrey: “Although it all seems horrendous, and it is for everyone, they probably did the right thing at the time.”

Footage from this morning shows Beau Lucy grazing in the corner of a barn, with scratches visible on her front and back paws.

Despite injuries and a “slight limp,” Beau Lucy is in “remarkable condition.”

The calf is treated by Rebecca Collins, a veterinarian.

‘The other option is to shoot the animal. In that environment, would you want to use a rifle in a built-up area on a dark Friday night?

Broom added: “God forbid I had gone the wrong way and the animal ran away and crashed into someone, sent a child flying, sent anyone flying, (which is) perfectly possible, and they were seriously injured or Something worse”.

‘People said, ‘Why didn’t they stop the animal?’

But despite Broom attempting to justify the incident, Beau Lucy’s owner has expressed fears the cow may become infertile.

The calf was designated from birth as a “breeding cow,” saving her a one-way trip to the slaughterhouse in favor of spending her entire life grazing lush pastures with generations of her own offspring.

Cows typically begin calving at around two or three years of age and continue to do so for about a decade.

But the farmer’s friends are concerned that the stress of the attack has left her unable to reproduce, leaving him with no humane way of recouping the investment in her feeding and care if Surrey Police fail to pay compensation.

If Beau Lucy’s injuries prevent her from giving birth, the owner will have wasted thousands of pounds on her at a time when many farmers are struggling to make ends meet.

But her friends insisted that she would prefer she live out her days in an animal sanctuary.

The calf has been receiving medical attention following the incident.

She is seen here in an enclosure on her farm in Surrey.

It comes as new footage from this morning shows the calf standing in the corner of its enclosure, with scratches visible on its legs and bottom.

Despite the injuries and a “slight limp,” Beau Lucy is in “remarkable condition” and is breathing well, her owners told Channel 5 News.

The farmer who owned Beau Lucy described her as “sulking and bruised”, and accused the police of “trying to kill her”.

speaking to SunBeau Lucy’s owner Rob said the calf was “feisty and upset” and “very scared” when he managed to get to her.

He told the newspaper that he is “angry, upset and disgusted,” adding: “We thought they were trying to kill him.”

His wife said police could have called a veterinarian and used a tranquilizer if they were worried.

Rob previously said: ‘I think the video speaks for itself. It was pretty horrible. The method of dealing with the situation was incorrect. It was wrong and I think that is the message we have learned. It could have been handled much better. The videos were a disturbing spectacle.”

He said Beau Lucy is “much better” and recovering well, but added: “Time will tell because we don’t know what internal injuries she might have.” But she eats and hugs her, so there’s always promise when that happens.’

Home Secretary James Cleverly has been among critics of the “tough” approach taken by Surrey Police against the frightened calf.

The force announced that its Professional Standards Department has been informed and will voluntarily refer to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for further investigation.

Calls have been made for the “monsters” who charged the calf to be fired after video showed the bovine calmly wandering down the street before officers swooped in and said they had to take the animal down to keep the public safe.

Shocking footage shows police brutally beating the calf twice after it escaped from its enclosure as a member of the public nearby shouts: “Why are you doing that?”

Cleverly, wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham and Deborah Meaden were among those who condemned the “brutal” actions of the police force.

Surrey Police said in a statement: “The cow was loose throughout the night on several main roads and during that time we received numerous calls from the public reporting that a car was damaged and hitting members of the public.”

Police officers hit a cow with their patrol car in Staines-upon-Thames, west London.

‘In light of these reports, officers were extremely concerned for the safety of the public and over a period of several hours tried various options to safely capture the cow.

‘Unfortunately they were unsuccessful and the decision was made to arrest him with a police car. This matter has been referred to our Professional Standards Department. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified and a voluntary referral will be made in due course.’

Chief Inspector Sam Adcock said: “I know this has caused distress and I would like to thank the community for their concern.”

‘The decision to use the police car was made after other methods of stopping the cow had failed.

‘There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is to ensure the safety of the public.

‘I know that videos of this incident are circulating, which the public may find distressing. “I would request that these videos be sent directly to us to assist with our investigation.”

Critics included Mr Packham, who wrote on ‘

Cleverly also called for a “full and urgent explanation” of why officers appeared to use a police car to hit an escaped cow, saying the police action seemed “unnecessarily harsh.”

The RSPCA described the footage as “disturbing and distressing” and said the “police action appears disproportionate to the situation”.

Dragons’ Den judge Ms Meaden also took to “They decide to hit her with a vehicle.” her only option….let’s go!!

“I know it’s not all police, but seriously… this really must have serious consequences.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “These are disturbing and distressing images.

‘As soon as we found out, we urgently contacted the police to establish the background and find out what happened to the calf. We are pleased to know that the calf survived and is receiving veterinary care.

‘Surrey Police has referred to its own professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. We support this as the action seems disproportionate to the situation.

‘We will be happy to assist in any investigation that is carried out. All animals should be treated with respect. Together we can create a better world for all animals.’

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Surrey Police have notified us of this incident and a referral will be made in due course.

“When we receive it we will conduct an assessment to determine what additional measures we need to take.”

In an earlier statement released on Friday night, Surrey Police said the animal became “increasingly distressed” as it was taken to safety.