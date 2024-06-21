Police urgently search for man filmed throwing stones at distressed gray seal on beach after sparking outrage

Police have launched an urgent search for a man who was filmed throwing stones at a distressed gray seal on a beach in Wales.

A video posted on YouTube shows the man approaching the seal in a cove in Great Orme, Llandudno, before throwing a stone at it.

Officers want to speak to the man in relation to the incident and have appealed to the public for information.

After gesturing at the seal, the footage shows him bending down to pick up a large pebble before throwing it at the animal.

The man, dressed in a gray vest, was caught on video throwing a rock at a distressed seal.

Police are asking the public for any information that could help them find the man.

North Wales Police (NWP) has said the seal was “clearly worn out”.

The images caused a stir on social networks. Complaints were made to both the police and RSPCA Cymru.

Online commentators suggested the man may have been trying to convince the seal to go to sea in the mistaken belief that it was stranded.

Footage shows it was watched by a second man from a ledge next to Great Orme Cove.

Officers from the NWP Rural Crime Team now want to speak to the man involved.

The man stood around the seal for a moment before crouching down and picking up a rock to throw at it. The seal jumped in fear when it was hit by the stone.

A spokesperson said: “A video recently uploaded to YouTube shows footage of a male approaching a lone gray seal on a beach near Great Orme in Llandudno.

‘The animal is clearly distressed in the video, during which the male is seen throwing a rock at it.

‘We believe the footage was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday 18 June.

‘To further our investigations into this incident, we would like to speak to the man in the foreground of this image.

“If you know this person or have any further information about this incident, please contact us via our live web chat or 101.”