Police searching for missing former MoneySavingExpert colleague Martin Lewis find body

Police searching for missing former MoneySavingExpert colleague Martin Lewis found a body on Monday.

Anthony Hill, 37, who disappeared from Norwich on Monday morning, used to work in the trading team at the financial website founded by Lewis before moving into teaching.

The father-of-two worked for the company for almost six years but then retrained as a teacher and now works at St William’s Primary School in Thorpe St Andrew.

The former journalist was last seen leaving his home on Plumstead Road East at 7.45am on June 17, and the school later said he had been reported missing.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man was found in Norwich last night.”

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis, pictured on ITV’s This Morning today, had asked for help to find Mr Hill.

‘The body was discovered in a Heathgate area of ​​the city shortly before 8 p.m.

“Although formal identification has yet to be made, the family of Anthony Hill, 37, who was reported missing from his home in Norwich on Monday, has been informed.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

Mr Hill’s wife Kayleigh, 36, helped organize a huge search in the local area for her husband asking for help to find her daughter’s “dad”.

MoneySavingExpert Mr Lewis previously called the news of his former colleague’s disappearance “devastating”.

