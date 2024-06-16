Police release mugshot of man wanted after 12-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash, as officers chase driver of BMW

Police have released the mugshot of a 21-year-old BMW driver wanted following the death of a 12-year-old boy in a “horrific” hit-and-run crash.

Dolars Aleksanders, 21, is being pursued by West Midlands Police, who say he is “wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving”.

The desperate search began after 12-year-old Kearon Slater was hit by a black BMW in Radford Road, Coventry, on Friday shortly after 4.30pm.

The young man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, released through police, the boy’s family said: “We will all miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.”

Dolars Aleksanders (pictured) is being pursued by West Midlands Police, who say he is “wanted on suspicion of death by dangerous driving”.

Keaton Slater (pictured) was hit by a black BMW on Friday just after 4.30pm.

The heartbroken family added: “He was so beautiful inside and out, our baby and our little brother.” Life can be so horrible.

West Midlands Police have seized an abandoned black BMW, which was found a 20-minute drive away in New Arley on Friday night, and are trying to locate the driver.

The BMW is being examined by forensic experts.

A person who was voluntarily questioned after showing up at a police station on Saturday has been released under investigation.

Keaton has been remembered for being an avid supporter of Coventry City FC and was described as the “light and soul” of life.

His brother, Josh Slater, posted a touching tribute on Facebook.

He wrote: “Fly high, Keats.” Forever in our hearts. We will never stop missing you. I love you little brother.

You were the best uncle to my little Theo. And an amazing little brother to me.

‘We will get you the justice you deserve. He flies high and I’ll see you on the other side little brother. We love you so much and we are all heartbroken.

‘Please help my family and the police catch this bastard. Please please please.’

TO JustGiving Page has been set up with the aim of raising £35,000 for Keaton’s family.

At the time of this publication, over £33,800 has already been raised.

Organizer John McDevitt said: “No parent should have to deal with the trauma of losing such a young child in such terrible circumstances.”

He added: “It will help the family with funeral expenses and other living costs, giving them time to begin to process and grieve the loss of their son and brother without having the added burden of worrying about paying for a funeral and going to work.”

The incident occurred on Radford Road (pictured). The young man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Rich Evans, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in a horrendous incident and our thoughts remain with them.”

“We are offering them support at this horrific time and keeping them informed as our work to locate those responsible continues.

“We would like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our inquiries are progressing.”

After releasing Aleksanders’ mugshot, West Midlands Police said: “If you have seen him or know where he is, do not approach him, call 999 immediately, quoting log 3407 of June 14.”