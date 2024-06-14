Police officer who subjected three women – including another police officer – to terrifying campaign of violence and control faces jail

A brutal police officer who subjected three women, including one who was a police colleague, to a terrifying campaign of violence and control is facing jail.

PC Christopher Ferguson, 31, recorded one of his victims engaging in sexual activity and then refused to delete intimate images despite being repeatedly asked to do so.

He also begged her to fulfill his sordid fantasies and have sex with other men while he watched.

Another victim, a police officer, was bombarded with vile text messages and criticized for being involved in a police operation at a football match.

In a text message, he growled: ‘In an operation to rescue Rangers fans? Fucking horrible and bitter c**t.

Police officer Christopher Ferguson, 31, from Wishaw, Lanarkshire, who subjected three women to a terrifying campaign of violence and control, faces jail (file photo)

Ferguson was found guilty of nine charges including assault, stalking, voyeurism, disorderly conduct and acting in a controlling, threatening, manipulative and abusive manner at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Ferguson’s abusive behavior began while he was still at school and spanned a 14-year period between 2007 and 2021.

Detectives launched an investigation after a woman reported him, leading officers to two other victims.

Ferguson, of Wishaw, Lanarkshire, denied any wrongdoing and went on trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

He was found guilty of nine charges, including assault, stalking, voyeurism, disorderly conduct and acting in a controlling, threatening, manipulative and abusive manner.

A jury heard his second victim describe how she was disgusted by his sordid demands that she have sex with other men.

She said: ‘All he was trying to do was get her to have sex with other men.

‘He wanted to watch and have me have sex with another guy. He said that they were fantasies of many boys and that it was common for most boys to want to do it.

She added: “I was really angry. I couldn’t understand why he would want me to have sex with another man.

Shamed Ferguson, who joined the police in 2014, repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, telling the court: “I have never committed criminal acts against anyone.”

In his closing speech, deputy prosecutor John Coogan said: “The Crown says that the assault charges and the non-physical charges, taken together, are very similar in their character and the circumstances in which they were committed, being one after another, suggest that all of this has been part of a single course of criminal conduct pursued by Christopher Ferguson.

Defense lawyer John Brannigan said: “Christopher Ferguson strongly and vehemently denies any wrongdoing.”

“You were unwavering in your evidence and did everything you could to look him in the eye and tell him that he did not commit these crimes and the defense case alone provides enough doubt for you to acquit him, there are too many doubts against each plaintiff and I ask you that acquits him through a verdict of innocence or an unproven verdict.

Police Scotland condemned Ferguson and praised the bravery of his victims.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “My thoughts are with those who survived the horrific abuse committed by Christopher Ferguson and I hope this conviction provides them with some measure of closure.”

“I commend their strength in reporting these crimes and bringing them to justice.”

Sheriff Linda Nicolson placed Ferguson on the sex offender registry and ordered him to return to court for sentencing next month.

He warned: “You understand that this is a serious matter and that the court has all options in terms of sentencing.”

Prosecutors have sought non-harassment orders to keep him away from the three women.