Police negotiators and officers with riot shields remain in a tense standoff with a man throwing chimneys and television antennas from a roof in West Kensington, as clashes threaten to enter a SECOND day and trains canceled across London.

Police negotiators and officers with riot shields remain in a tense standoff with a man throwing chimneys and television antennas from a roof in West Kensington.

The standoff threatens to enter a second day after already causing the cancellation of trains across London.

Police have been locked in a standoff with the man for almost 18 hours. The man, about 20 years old, would have been breaking masonry, such as chimneys and television antennas, since four in the morning.

Several officers wearing riot shields from the Metropolitan Police’s Territorial Support Group, which specializes in public order policing, remain at the scene in Russell Gardens Mews, west London.

Meanwhile, trains between Shepherd’s Bush and Clapham Junction remain suspended, with trains not running between Watford Junction/Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction. Other services have been diverted.

A man, who appears to be in his 20s, was reported to have thrown things from the roof of an address in west London.

Eyewitnesses said the man was throwing chimneys and television antennas.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Territorial Support Group have attended the scene of the accident in west London.

It is understood the man climbed onto the roof after climbing a nearby tree.

National Rail said London Overground services to and from Stratford may be diverted to Richmond to avoid the affected area.

Southern services between East Croyden/Clapham Junction and Watford Junction have also been suspended. Kensington Olympia station remains closed.

Eyewitnesses said the man, who was wearing a fluorescent coat, a green knit hat, dark pants and casual shoes, was throwing things on the ground.

It is understood he reached the roof of terraced properties after initially climbing a tree.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The incident is ongoing.”

The principal is said to have climbed onto the roof of the terrace after climbing a nearby tree around 4am.

Neighbors crane their necks to try to see what is happening

The man, who appears to be in his 20s, was wearing a fluorescent coat, a green knit hat, pants and casual shoes.

TfL said it suspended the line between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction this morning as a precaution while the incident continues.

In a statement, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called at 4.21am to reports of a man on a roof at Russell Gardens Mews W14.

«He threw several objects onto the nearby train tracks. Officers are attempting to speak with him because they are concerned for his well-being.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters are supporting their colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service at an incident in Russell Garden Mews, Kensington.

“The brigade was first called to the incident at 10.19am, and crews from Hammersmith and Paddington Fire Station are currently at the scene.”