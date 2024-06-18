Police launch a major search after three children aged 14, nine and seven went missing after a day out in Thorpe Park.

Police launched a huge search after three children went missing the next day in Thorpe Park.

The trio of youngsters, Khandi, 14, Amelia, 9, and Malik, 7, were reported missing last night after a day out at the resort in Chertsey, Surrey.

Khandi is described as a girl with a slim build who is around 160cm tall.

She is black and was wearing black or gray jogging pants, a white blouse, white sneakers, black-framed glasses, and several bracelets on each wrist.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.