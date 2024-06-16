Police hunt ‘moron’ motorcyclists who nearly killed 44-year-old surfer in the sea by making a sharp turn at 50mph just 7ft from him.

Police are chasing a group of “moron” water skiers who ran over and nearly killed an ocean paddler by making a sharp turn at 50 mph just 7 feet away from him.

Ben Gray was paddling in a slow speed zone off Bournemouth beach when six jet skis approached from behind at 50mph.

One of them deliberately crossed the marker buoys and made a sharp turn just 7 feet away from Ben.

The maneuver caused an arc of water to “explode” the 44-year-old man from his Stand Up Paddle (SUP) board.

While swimming back to his board, he was nearly struck and killed by a second jet ski that came within 3 feet of him.

Shocked witnesses on the beach said they heard the group cheer this before walking away.

Ben, who said he feared for his life, managed to get on his SUP and continued paddling towards his destination in Avon Beach, Christchurch.

He met the skiers minutes later, when one of their boats had broken down, and told them what he thought.

The matter has since been reported to Dorset Police and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, who are investigating.

New legislation aimed at cracking down on reckless skiers came into effect last year and they are now subject to the same regulations as boats.

Offenders caught dangerously operating a jet ski can now be prosecuted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and face a maximum sentence of two years in prison and an unlimited fine.

Ben, a self-employed builder, took to social media to appeal to witnesses who saw the group who he said deliberately attacked him.

He believes they took off from a slipway in Poole Harbor and that the jet ski that broke down was bright red.

Ben had just dropped a friend off at Southbourne beach and was rowing away when the incident occurred.

He said: ‘I heard them coming. I looked over my shoulder and they were just outside the marker buoys; There was probably about 40 or 50 feet between us.

‘They became louder and louder and I was ready for their wake, which I am used to facing.

‘When I turned my head again, they were coming towards me. Then, out of the corner of my eye, I saw one start to walk away. He turned on a sixpence and closed hard to the right.

“He was about two meters away from me and I saw the bottom of his hull. The arc of water made me fall off my board.

“Then I heard the same noise again and another guy came into the area and made the same move.

“He was a meter away from me, he could have touched the jet ski.

‘For a nanosecond I resigned myself to my fate as that was probably it.

“I was stunned, I couldn’t believe what had happened.

‘I got back on my board and they continued towards Hengistbury Head.

“Then they stopped and I paddled straight towards them Mad Max style. When I approached, I yelled at them, calling them fucking idiots. I continued to Avon Beach.

“I think jet skis attract a certain type of people and there are a disproportionate number of them who are jerks who have no skill or knowledge of the water or courtesy of other water users.”

He added: “The jet ski that broke down and had to be towed was bright red. Surely someone must have seen him being helped up a ramp in the Poole area.

Ben was paddling in a slow speed zone off Bournemouth beach, where he claims he was attacked.

Witness Paul West posted on social media: ‘We were on Southbourne beach when you passed. We then noticed the group of about six jet skis heading in the same direction, loud and boisterous.

Then one of them sped up behind you and took you out. From where we were it looked like it was less than a meter away from you and absolutely flying. We could hear the applause of others as you fell.

Anni Jayne added: ‘I saw them at Boscombe dock, inside the buoys. Lots of k…s.’

Last year, a shocking video emerged of around 30 water skiers traveling at high speed less than 15 feet from swimmers and paddlers at Sandbanks beach in Poole.

Gary Elford, president of the Wessex Surfing Club, agrees to show responsibility to those who put people’s lives at risk in the water.

He said: “Having seen far too many accidents from reckless riding of jet skis and occasionally other types of small power craft in and around surfers at local surf spots, I welcome any strengthening of legislation that gives the powers that be the ability to deal with sections of the jet ski and motorsports community.

“They seem to think they can travel however they want and wherever they want, without worrying about the safety of others in the water.”

A BCP spokesperson said: ‘Incidents of anti-social behavior (ASB) on jet skis in our waters are rare. If any incident occurs, our normal procedure is to contact the Dorset Police Marine Section to address concerns and take positive action to ensure the safety of other water users.’

From April to October, in the Bournemouth and Poole area there are yellow marker buoys along the bay, 200 meters from the low tide mark. Boats in this zone cannot go beyond 6 knots, disturb or endanger other beach users, disembark or launch from the beach.’

A Dorset Police spokesperson said: “At 1.23pm on June 2, Dorset Police received a report of jet skis traveling in an anti-social manner in the Hengistbury Head area of ​​Mudeford. Investigations have been carried out. and no arrests have been made.’