Police chief ‘Walter Mitty’ who wore the Falklands War medal despite being 15 years old at the time of the conflict is guilty of serious misconduct

A police chief ‘Walter Mitty’ who wore a Falklands War medal despite being only 15 when the conflict occurred, has been found guilty of serious misconduct.

Nick Adderley, who was suspended from his role as chief constable of Northamptonshire Police amid allegations he exaggerated his rank and length of service and lied about his naval achievements, has committed serious misconduct, a panel concluded today.

Adderley had previously claimed the South Atlantic Medal which he has worn in the photo since at least 2012 and which was presented to him by his brother Richard when he emigrated to Australia in 2008.

The SAM was awarded to British military personnel and civilians for their service in the Falklands conflict.

But John Beggs, representing the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Office, told yesterday’s hearing in Northampton that Richard Adderley did not sail for the Falklands until July 2, 1982.

That was later than the end of hostilities, almost three weeks earlier, on June 14.

Beggs added that the police chief’s brother was not entitled to use the rosette SAM and only applied for a SAM under a change to the criteria for applicants implemented in 2015 on October 12, 2023.

That was 10 days after Nick Adderley received an investigation notice from the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog.

The married father-of-two was among the favorites to take charge of London’s Metropolitan Police before Sir Mark Rowley became commissioner in 2022.

The misconduct panel previously heard from an expert from the MoD’s medals office that a SAM allegedly worn by Nick Adderley on several occasions since at least 2012 was “110 per cent” fake.

Beggs said: ‘Mr Adderley claimed in an interview that his brother went to the Falklands on HMS Hermes. He repeats it, but in reality it was not like that.

‘How plausible is it that a brother would not know whether his brother had served in the conflict? It is something you would know in exquisite detail.

Beggs said this was “completely indicative of one of the worst hoaxes” that Adderley had put forward.

He said: ‘The circumstances in which Richard Adderley claimed the medal were clearly doubtful.

—He said he received it a few weeks after arriving at the dining room, in a box that some guys gave him with his name and service number.

‘Why would he have been awarded the medal and why would some guys give him the medal?

‘How on earth could it have been conceptualized, approved in Whitehall, designed and manufactured and then shipped, perhaps by Concorde, to arrive on July 3?

“It is completely absurd and it is a pack of lies in which a police chief has unfortunately been involved.

‘Perhaps the key point: why do you suppose Nick Adderley was so unenthusiastic about calling Richard Adderley to testify?’

‘Just as he didn’t want to testify, he didn’t want his brother to testify, it would have been a car accident.

“The situation is made worse because Richard Adderley was not entitled to any SAM medal until the criteria were changed in 2015. Nick Adderley said he was given it before emigrating to Australia in 2008.

“We now know that Richard Adderley was not even entitled to a SAM during that period.

‘Why did Richard Adderley say he received the medal a few weeks after arriving at a dining hall? Because he was not telling the truth, and at whose behest does he not tell the truth? If you connect the dots, we say it’s pretty obvious what’s going on.

“No matter where you look, there are inconsistencies.”