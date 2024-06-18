Police chasing a man over the hit-and-run death of 12-year-old Keaton Slater in Coventry renew their appeal by releasing two new photographs of the tragic boy

The police search for a man allegedly involved in the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old boy has renewed a call for information.

Keaton Slater was hit by a black BMW on Radford Road in Coventry on June 14 at around 4.30pm; He tragically died shortly after from his injuries.

West Midlands Police believe there were four people in the car, which was later found abandoned in New Arley, at the time of the incident.

A 21-year-old man was arrested last night on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

However, police have now released an image of 21-year-old Dolars Aleksanders, who is also wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.

Police have released an image of Dolars Aleksanders, 21, wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Radford Road where the incident occurred. Keaton’s family have paid tribute to a “fun-loving little comedian” who was “so beautiful inside and out”.

He has been remembered for being an avid supporter of Coventry City FC and was described as the “light and soul” of life.

Detective Inspector Sam Lewis, part of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We believe there were four people in the car at the time and we are working hard to understand their involvement in the tragic events of the night.”

‘One of them is being treated as a witness, while another has been voluntarily interviewed and released under investigation.

—We believe that the man arrested today was also in the car, as was Dolars Aleksanders.

“We continue to support Keaton’s family at this time, and they and officers have been humbled by the tremendous outpouring of support since Friday.

‘Our efforts remain focused on finding and arresting Dolars Aleksanders. I would ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately on 999 and do the right thing.

Floral tributes were left for 12-year-old Keaton Slater in Radford Road, Coventry, where Keaton died in a hit-and-run incident.

Funds are now being raised through the Just Giving campaign to support their loved ones as the community comes together after the tragedy.

Organizer John McDevitt said: “No parent should have to deal with the trauma of losing such a young child.”

“Her family have been told about the JustGiving page and are very grateful it is being done as they try to deal with what has happened.”

McDevitt added: “It will help the family with funeral expenses and any other living costs, giving them time to begin to process and grieve the loss of their son and brother without having the added burden of worrying about paying for a funeral and going to work.” “. .’

On Saturday, community members paid tribute to the young man, saying many were in “shock and disbelief” following the incident.

Nearby resident Tejinder K Kundi told the Coventry Telegraph: “It happened just around the corner from where we live and the whole neighborhood is in shock and disbelief.”

Coventry city councilor Jayne Innes said: “A child has lost his life, my love, thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and school.”