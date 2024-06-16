Poland 1-2 Netherlands: Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst scored the late goal after Cody Gakpo scored his 10th international goal in a comeback victory

When the Dutch won the European Championship in this country 36 years ago, they were practitioners of total football; a nation for whom the game could only be beautiful. But these are more modest days and when necessary, an objective man will suffice.

Time was running out in the Dutch’s desperate quest to level a game they had overwhelmingly dominated when substitute Woug Weghorst intervened with the necessary direct finish, taking a ball from Nathan Ake and putting it into the net to score.

This is a city and stadium that hold a lot for the Dutch, whose semi-final victory over West Germany here in 1988 was, in many ways, more significant and moving than beating Russia in the final.

Memories of the German occupation of the Netherlands during the war were still fresh and Koeman, who had scored the equalizing penalty before Marco van Basten scored the winning goal, stood in front of the Dutch fans at the end and pretended wipe his butt with the German T-shirt he had exchanged with Olaf Thon. “Revenge,” declared the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf the next day.

Other days, of course, although the tens of thousands of people who turned the Reepenbahn into a sea of ​​orange on Saturday night demonstrated the desire for success. That 1988 tournament, remembered for Marco van Basten’s performance in the final, remains the only one they have won. What wouldn’t they give for a Van Basten now?

Weghorst has now scored on each of his last three shots in major international tournaments.

Their dominance in the first half suggests there are good reasons to view them as dark horses. Their 13 deflected shots were the most of any team in the tournament so far. But they only managed three goals in that time. The spearhead of the team on paper was Memphis Depay, a player with a headband, very busy with his movements and tricks, rolling the ball under his studs and trying to beat the same player twice, but without threat. some.

Cody Gakpo was the most clinical. A shot near the post, which forced Wojciech Szczesny to stop a few minutes later, was just an example of the danger he represented on the left, where he played with his head up, running towards defenders, seeing the possibilities. Denzel Dumphries offered width on the other flank, bombing to the right.

But when four clear scoring opportunities went wide (the best of which fell to Depay from ten yards), the Dutch were clearly desperate to finish, stopping in the six-yard box to bury the ball.

Somehow, in the face of overwhelming dominance, the Poles found themselves ahead. Adam Buksa, taking over from the injured and benched Robert Lewandowski, has so far only scored international goals against Albania, San Marino and the Faroe Islands. But, with a good move, he got between Dumfries and Virgil van Dijk, to head in and score.

Weghorst started the match on the bench before coming on as a substitute in the 81st minute.

The Dutch defense looked as strong as any coming into this tournament. Their balance and structure out of possession often allowed them to win the ball back in the Polish half. They did so decisively, thanks to Nathan Ake taking advantage of a weak clearance by Nicola Zalewski, to score the equalizer wide just before the break.

An hour of football was missing to secure the victory. Did they have the ingenuity and cunning to do it? Dutch football is full of uncertainties, even though Koeman coaches the team he once played for. For the first time since 2008, there is not a single Ajax player in the Dutch team. And that goal really proved difficult to achieve. From the 29th minute until the winning goal, the Netherlands did not have a single shot on goal.

Ake played with Gakpo, although he went astray with his right step. The Liverpool player escaped at the beginning of the second half and confronted Xavi Simons, who shot wide. Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen, who replaced Simons, made an impact, but nothing more.

It took that man to achieve what Holland had been crying out for, with seven minutes remaining. Weghorst had been on the field for two minutes when Ake was allowed too much space to advance and the advancing forward swept the ball into the net.

The victory is very necessary for the Dutch, since the French are also in this group. They will need more Weghorst effect if they want to prosper here.

Gakpo, who celebrated with coach Ronald Koeman, now has 10 international goals