Poignant portrait of how far Prince William and Camilla’s relationship has come: Charming moment as Wills and the Queen share carriage to Ascot on rare day together without King Charles

Prince William was accompanied by Queen Camilla in the traditional carriage procession at Royal Ascot today in what was a rare joint appearance for the couple.

The Prince of Wales, who once had a deeply strained relationship with his stepmother, seemed at ease sitting with her and the Earl and Countess of Halifax in front of adoring crowds.

It was the first time Camilla and William had joined forces since they led senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March.

But while that was an official engagement, Ascot is not on the list of duties, so royal watchers will see William’s appearance alongside Camilla as a sign of how well they get on now.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales’s parents were also present in what was her first public appearance since their daughter’s cancer diagnosis.

Carole and Michael Middleton were beaming as they arrived side by side for the prestigious event at Berkshire Racecourse.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also there to soak up the atmosphere.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were in another carriage, and when the procession reached the parade square, Zara was waiting to greet them all.

Kate revealed in a statement on Friday that she is making “good progress” in her treatment, but said candidly that she has “good days and bad days” and, although there has been limited working from home, she stressed: “I’m not out of the woods.” “. still’.

Other guests included Andrew Lloyd Webber, who was made a Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday, attended by the King, Queen and other royals.

Queen Camilla attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2024

Prince William today at Royal Ascot, mingling with other guests at the famous racecourse

Theater impresario Lord Lloyd-Webber, whose hit musicals include The Phantom Of The Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, was accompanied by his wife.

The Middletons also took to the ring to mingle with other guests in the royal box, but missing was the king, who was earlier photographed performing state duties.

In March, Carole was photographed driving an Audi 4×4, with Kate in the passenger seat, near Windsor Castle. The images were published by US gossip website TMZ.

Then in April, William was spotted on a ‘low-key’ pub outing in Norfolk with his mother-in-law, while his wife stayed at home, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported. Carole was said to be staying with the couple for the Week. Santa.

For today’s appearance, Carole looked effortlessly chic in her all-blue ensemble as she joined her equally sophisticated husband at Ascot.

Her floral dress seemed reminiscent of Kate’s £1,275 Elie Saab blue lace creation, which she first wore at Royal Ascot in 2019. It also featured a delicate bow and pleated details.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began yesterday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.